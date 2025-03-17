Quade Cummins betting profile: Valspar Championship
Quade Cummins hits the links in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 coming off a 16th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his most recent tournament.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Cummins is playing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Cummins' recent performances
- Cummins has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Cummins has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.
- Off the tee, Quade Cummins has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins has an average of 1.925 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins is averaging 2.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
- Cummins has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.395 this season, which ranks 32nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.8 yards) ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cummins ranks 147th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.426, while he ranks 90th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.89%.
- On the greens, Cummins has registered a 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR, while he ranks 17th with a putts-per-round average of 28.10. He has broken par 23.61% of the time (124th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|307.8
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|68.89%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.10
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|124
|23.61%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|11.67%
|11.11%
Cummins' best finishes
- Cummins, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Currently, Cummins has 90 points, placing him 111th in the FedExCup standings.
Cummins' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Cummins' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 2.292 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- Cummins delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.666.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cummins' best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.390.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Cummins delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.272, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Cummins posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked 32nd in the field.
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.395
|1.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.426
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.237
|-0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.530
|1.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.262
|2.179
Cummins' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|66-67-72-70
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|32
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|24
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|21
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|16
|69-70-67-67
|-15
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
