Quade Cummins betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Cummins' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 2.292 mark ranked 14th in the field.

Cummins delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.666.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cummins' best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.390.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Cummins delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.272, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.