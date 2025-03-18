Philip Knowles betting profile: Valspar Championship
Philip Knowles enters the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 coming off a 16th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his most recent competition.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Knowles is competing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.50 putts per round (11th).
Knowles' recent performances
- Knowles has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Knowles has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -15 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Philip Knowles has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Knowles has an average of -2.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knowles is averaging -3.104 Strokes Gained: Total.
Knowles' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.1
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.02%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.57
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.83%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.70%
|14.81%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knowles' best finishes
- Knowles, who played five tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those five events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Knowles put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club. He shot 15-under and finished 16th (11 shots back of the winner).
Knowles' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Knowles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 2.609 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 40th in that tournament.
- Knowles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.476.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knowles' best effort last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.031.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Knowles delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.446, his best mark last season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Knowles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked 40th in the field.
Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.104
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knowles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|65
|72-68-72-70
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|78-70-72
|+4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|16
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
