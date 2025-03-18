Philip Knowles betting profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Knowles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 2.609 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 40th in that tournament.

Knowles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.476.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knowles' best effort last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.031.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Knowles delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.446, his best mark last season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).