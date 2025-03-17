PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati, the previous winner in this tournamanet after carding 12-under on the par-71 course at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2024, looks to repeat in the 2025 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, March 20-23.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Malnati has entered the Valspar Championship seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Malnati is the previous winner at the Valspar Championship, winning with a score of 12-under in 2024.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Malnati's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024166-71-68-67-12
    3/16/2023MC72-72+2
    3/17/2022MC71-75+4
    4/29/2021MC71-72+1
    3/21/20196069-74-72-74+5

    Malnati's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Malnati has an average finish of 59th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Malnati has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Malnati has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has an average of -2.204 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of -2.901 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Malnati .

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.654 this season (173rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.9 yards) ranks 114th, while his 51.7% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 185th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.338. Additionally, he ranks 186th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.58%.
    • On the greens, Malnati's -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 166th on TOUR this season, and his 28.29 putts-per-round average ranks 34th. He has broken par 22.75% of the time (143rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114299.9302.4
    Greens in Regulation %18660.58%50.40%
    Putts Per Round3428.2928.3
    Par Breakers14322.75%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance12215.61%12.30%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati, who has taken part in eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Malnati, who has 22 points, currently sits 170th in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.221 mark ranked in the field.
    • Malnati produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 31st in the field at 1.978. In that event, he finished 68th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.940. He finished 49th in that tournament.
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Malnati recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.902 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.
    • Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), which ranked him 49th in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.654-0.793
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green185-1.338-3.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.7863.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.619-2.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Total178-1.826-2.901

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-1916
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-69-73-67+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3372-73-74-75+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship7073-68-73-69+36
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-69-71-77-13
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5967-72-70-72+120
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-67-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 2-5The Sentry5374-64-73-73-811
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC77-73+10--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-68-71-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-77+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4969-70-66-74-57
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld6870-68-71-73-23
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-70+3--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

