Peter Malnati betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati, the previous winner in this tournamanet after carding 12-under on the par-71 course at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2024, looks to repeat in the 2025 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, March 20-23.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Malnati has entered the Valspar Championship seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 4-under.
- Malnati is the previous winner at the Valspar Championship, winning with a score of 12-under in 2024.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Malnati's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|3/16/2023
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|3/17/2022
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|4/29/2021
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|3/21/2019
|60
|69-74-72-74
|+5
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Malnati has an average finish of 59th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Malnati has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Malnati has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has an average of -2.204 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of -2.901 in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.654 this season (173rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.9 yards) ranks 114th, while his 51.7% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 185th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.338. Additionally, he ranks 186th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.58%.
- On the greens, Malnati's -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 166th on TOUR this season, and his 28.29 putts-per-round average ranks 34th. He has broken par 22.75% of the time (143rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|299.9
|302.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|186
|60.58%
|50.40%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.29
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|143
|22.75%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|15.61%
|12.30%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati, who has taken part in eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Malnati, who has 22 points, currently sits 170th in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.221 mark ranked in the field.
- Malnati produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 31st in the field at 1.978. In that event, he finished 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.940. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Malnati recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.902 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.
- Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), which ranked him 49th in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.654
|-0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|185
|-1.338
|-3.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.786
|3.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.619
|-2.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-1.826
|-2.901
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|70
|73-68-73-69
|+3
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|67-72-70-72
|+1
|20
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|53
|74-64-73-73
|-8
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-71
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-70-66-74
|-5
|7
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|68
|70-68-71-73
|-2
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.