Peter Malnati betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five tournaments, Malnati has an average finish of 59th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Malnati has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Malnati has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Malnati has an average of -2.204 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.