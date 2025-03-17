Doug Ghim betting profile: Valspar Championship
Doug Ghim seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship. He finished 67th at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2024.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Valspar Championship, Ghim has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 47th.
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished 67th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Ghim's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3/16/2023
|27
|69-70-74-71
|E
|4/29/2021
|MC
|72-70
|E
Ghim's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- Doug Ghim has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has an average of -4.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging 0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.148 (76th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.1 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim sports a 0.995 average that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 71.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -1.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 185th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.27, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 23.48% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|300.1
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|71.21%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.27
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|127
|23.48%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|103
|15.15%
|13.89%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- With 112 points, Ghim currently sits 95th in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.832. He finished 11th in that event.
- Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.354. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.243 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Ghim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.344 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 11th in the field.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.148
|0.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.995
|4.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.054
|-0.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|185
|-1.356
|-4.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.159
|0.411
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-64-73-68
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-66-68-72
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-66-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|64-70-64-65
|-21
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|71-66-66-69
|-8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|72-70-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|72-69-69-66
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|68-68-73-71
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|68-64-71-70
|-15
|37
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|68
|73-70-75-69
|-1
|6
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|7
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|11
|68-63-68-72
|-13
|59
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.