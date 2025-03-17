PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship. He finished 67th at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2024.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Valspar Championship, Ghim has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 47th.
    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished 67th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Ghim's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20246771-71-71-75+4
    3/16/20232769-70-74-71E
    4/29/2021MC72-70E

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Doug Ghim has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has an average of -4.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging 0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ghim .

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.148 (76th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.1 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim sports a 0.995 average that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 71.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -1.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 185th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.27, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 23.48% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111300.1299.6
    Greens in Regulation %4171.21%64.24%
    Putts Per Round13629.2729.9
    Par Breakers12723.48%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance10315.15%13.89%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • With 112 points, Ghim currently sits 95th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.832. He finished 11th in that event.
    • Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.354. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.243 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Ghim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.344 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1480.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.9954.739
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.054-0.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting185-1.356-4.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.1590.411

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-71-66-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M Open2470-64-73-68-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-66-68-72-614
    September 12-15Procore Championship4771-69-72-72-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3366-69-70-69-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-66-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open264-70-64-65-21--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2771-66-66-69-8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2072-70-67-65-14--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4272-69-69-66-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7268-68-73-71E3
    January 16-19The American Express2168-64-71-70-1537
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6873-70-75-69-16
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4969-70-71-69-57
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1168-63-68-72-1359
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

