Doug Ghim betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.832. He finished 11th in that event.

Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.354. In that tournament, he finished 11th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.243 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Ghim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.344 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.