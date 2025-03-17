Paul Waring betting profile: Valspar Championship
SUN CITY, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Waring of England tees off on the 11th hole during the third round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 at Gary Player CC on December 07, 2024 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Paul Waring takes to the links in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Waring is competing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Waring's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Waring has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Paul Waring has averaged 315.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Waring is averaging -0.381 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Waring has an average of -3.930 in his past five tournaments.
Waring's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|348.5
|315.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.56%
|60.42%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.00
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|19.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Waring's best finishes
- Waring played one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
Waring's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.930
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Waring's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
