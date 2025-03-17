Patton Kizzire betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.636. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.908.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire posted his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.327.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.078), which ranked in the field.