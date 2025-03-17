Patton Kizzire betting profile: Valspar Championship
Patton Kizzire seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship. He took 10th at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2023.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last five trips to the Valspar Championship, Kizzire has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 41st.
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Kizzire's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/16/2023
|10
|68-73-67-73
|-3
|3/17/2022
|33
|69-67-70-72
|-6
|4/29/2021
|60
|66-75-76-68
|+1
|3/21/2019
|60
|70-71-76-72
|+5
Kizzire's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Kizzire has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- Patton Kizzire has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has an average of -1.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kizzire has an average of -0.887 in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181 ranks 138th on TOUR this season, and his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks 113th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.075. Additionally, he ranks 72nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.63%.
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.771 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 175th on TOUR this season, and his 28.60 putts-per-round average ranks 61st. He has broken par 28.15% of the time (45th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|293.0
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|69.63%
|55.05%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.60
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|45
|28.15%
|25.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|15.19%
|14.65%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in seven tournaments).
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 14.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Kizzire, who has 19 points, currently ranks 175th in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.636. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.908.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire posted his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.327.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.078), which ranked in the field.
- Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.231) at The American Express (January 2025), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.181
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.075
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.498
|0.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.771
|-1.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.529
|-0.887
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|1
|66-65-67-70
|-20
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-68-70-67
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|66-71-66-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|66
|71-69-73-70
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|70-69-67-72
|-14
|19
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-70
|-7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
