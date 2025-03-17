PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Patton Kizzire of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Patton Kizzire seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship. He took 10th at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the Valspar Championship, Kizzire has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 41st.
    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Kizzire's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/16/20231068-73-67-73-3
    3/17/20223369-67-70-72-6
    4/29/20216066-75-76-68+1
    3/21/20196070-71-76-72+5

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Kizzire has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • Patton Kizzire has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has an average of -1.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kizzire has an average of -0.887 in his past five tournaments.
    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181 ranks 138th on TOUR this season, and his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 32nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks 113th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.075. Additionally, he ranks 72nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.63%.
    • On the greens, Kizzire's -0.771 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 175th on TOUR this season, and his 28.60 putts-per-round average ranks 61st. He has broken par 28.15% of the time (45th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164293.0303.1
    Greens in Regulation %7269.63%55.05%
    Putts Per Round6128.6028.6
    Par Breakers4528.15%25.25%
    Bogey Avoidance10615.19%14.65%

    Kizzire's best finishes

    • Kizzire is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in seven tournaments).
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 14.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
    • Kizzire, who has 19 points, currently ranks 175th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.636. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.908.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire posted his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.327.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.078), which ranked in the field.
    • Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.231) at The American Express (January 2025), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.181-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.075-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.4980.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.771-1.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.529-0.887

    Kizzire's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-66-74-67-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-1365
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2469-66-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1070-65-67-68-1438
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2069-69-69-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5066-67-71-73-115
    July 25-283M OpenMC76-73+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship166-65-67-70-20--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-68-70-67-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4366-71-66-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6671-69-73-70+1--
    January 2-5The Sentry4070-69-67-72-1419
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-67-70-7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

