Alex Smalley betting profile: Valspar Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
In his last competition at THE PLAYERS Championship, Alex Smalley carded a 14th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Valspar Championship trying for a better finish.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Valspar Championship, Smalley has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 27th.
- In 2024, Smalley failed to make the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Smalley's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|3/16/2023
|27
|68-71-71-74
|E
|3/17/2022
|MC
|70-73
|+1
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Smalley has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has an average of 1.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of 4.702 in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.572 (11th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.8 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 73rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.186. Additionally, he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.46%.
- On the greens, Smalley has registered a 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 28th on TOUR, while he ranks 48th with a putts-per-round average of 28.45. He has broken par 29.80% of the time (26th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|308.8
|302.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|71.46%
|53.70%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.45
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|26
|29.80%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|12.12%
|10.49%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- Currently, Smalley ranks 49th in the FedExCup standings with 272 points.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Smalley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.837. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 3.162.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley delivered his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.169. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Smalley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.176 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.794) at The American Express (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.572
|1.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.186
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.566
|1.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.481
|1.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.805
|4.702
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-64-70-74
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-65-70-69
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|69-66-69-63
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-69-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|65
|69-69-70-77
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|73-65-69-70
|-11
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|70-66-66-74
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|68-64-69-68
|-11
|49
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|11
|68-69-68-65
|-18
|70
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|21
|67-65-73-69
|-10
|40
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|10
|69-65-64-72
|-14
|70
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|18
|70-64-69-69
|-12
|43
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|14
|68-67-72-76
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
