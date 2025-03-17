Alex Smalley betting profile: Valspar Championship

Smalley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Over his last five appearances, Smalley has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.

Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Smalley has an average of 1.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.