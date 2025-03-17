PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at THE PLAYERS Championship, Alex Smalley carded a 14th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Valspar Championship trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Valspar Championship, Smalley has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 27th.
    • In 2024, Smalley failed to make the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Smalley's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC75-73+6
    3/16/20232768-71-71-74E
    3/17/2022MC70-73+1

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Smalley has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
    • Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has an average of 1.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of 4.702 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Smalley .

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.572 (11th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.8 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 73rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.186. Additionally, he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.46%.
    • On the greens, Smalley has registered a 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 28th on TOUR, while he ranks 48th with a putts-per-round average of 28.45. He has broken par 29.80% of the time (26th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43308.8302.4
    Greens in Regulation %3671.46%53.70%
    Putts Per Round4828.4528.7
    Par Breakers2629.80%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance2212.12%10.49%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • Smalley has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
    • Currently, Smalley ranks 49th in the FedExCup standings with 272 points.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Smalley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.837. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 3.162.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley delivered his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.169. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Smalley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.176 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.794) at The American Express (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5721.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.186-0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.5661.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.4811.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.8054.702

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D78+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3767-64-70-74-1310
    July 25-283M Open1269-65-70-69-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship569-66-69-63-21--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-69-66-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6569-69-70-77+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3973-65-69-70-11--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2970-66-66-74-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1668-64-69-68-1149
    January 16-19The American Express1168-69-68-65-1870
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2167-65-73-69-1040
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1069-65-64-72-1470
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1870-64-69-69-1243
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship1468-67-72-76-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

