4H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn looks to perform better in the 2025 Valspar Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2024 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Fishburn missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Fishburn's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC73-74+5

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Fishburn has an average finish of 51st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Fishburn has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging -1.614 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fishburn has an average of -1.456 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fishburn .

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 (102nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.0 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn owns a -0.100 average that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 68.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn's -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 131st this season, while he averages 29.10 putts per round (117th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance42309.0314.5
    Greens in Regulation %9568.78%60.71%
    Putts Per Round11729.1029.5
    Par Breakers10125.13%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance15817.46%16.67%

    Fishburn's best finishes

    • Fishburn has participated in eight tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut three times.
    • Currently, Fishburn has 100 points, ranking him 103rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.258. He finished 48th in that tournament.
    • Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 2.044.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.609.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.039, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.0050.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.100-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.215-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.270-1.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.150-1.456

    Fishburn's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-69-69-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-13973
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2073-66-66-68-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2572-67-69-70-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC65-74-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1566-69-67-68-1831
    July 25-283M Open671-67-63-70-1392
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship368-65-70-71-14--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-69-70-71-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3468-65-70-70-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3771-70-66-67-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1270-68-67-67-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic867-64-69-69-13--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii665-65-68-69-1389
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-69-74-1--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-70E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC65-77E--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4867-70-67-73-78
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open5467-71-72-68-104
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-68+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

