Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn looks to perform better in the 2025 Valspar Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2024 when he missed the cut.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Fishburn missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Fishburn's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|73-74
|+5
Fishburn's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Fishburn has an average finish of 51st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Fishburn has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging -1.614 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fishburn has an average of -1.456 in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 (102nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.0 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn owns a -0.100 average that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 68.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn's -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 131st this season, while he averages 29.10 putts per round (117th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|42
|309.0
|314.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|68.78%
|60.71%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.10
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|101
|25.13%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|158
|17.46%
|16.67%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Fishburn has participated in eight tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times.
- Currently, Fishburn has 100 points, ranking him 103rd in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.258. He finished 48th in that tournament.
- Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 2.044.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.609.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.039, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
- Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025. That ranked sixth in the field.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.005
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.100
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.215
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.270
|-1.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.150
|-1.456
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|15
|66-69-67-68
|-18
|31
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|71-67-63-70
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|3
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-69-70-71
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|68-65-70-70
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|71-70-66-67
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|12
|70-68-67-67
|-16
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|65-65-68-69
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-74
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|65-77
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|67-70-67-73
|-7
|8
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|54
|67-71-72-68
|-10
|4
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.