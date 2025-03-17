Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five tournaments, Fishburn has an average finish of 51st.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Fishburn has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging -1.614 Strokes Gained: Putting.