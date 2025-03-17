Noah Goodwin betting profile: Valspar Championship

Goodwin has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Goodwin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Noah Goodwin has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Goodwin is averaging -1.053 Strokes Gained: Putting.