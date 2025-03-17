Noah Goodwin betting profile: Valspar Championship
Noah Goodwin is set to compete at for the 2025 Valspar Championship from March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Goodwin's first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Goodwin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Noah Goodwin has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Goodwin is averaging -1.053 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Goodwin is averaging -1.992 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's best Strokes Gained performances
Goodwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-72
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|63
|67-75-72-81
|+7
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|49
|68-70-65-74
|-7
|8
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|12
|66-66-72-68
|-16
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
