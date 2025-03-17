Niklas Norgaard Moller betting profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Moller's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.519. He finished 15th in that event.

Moller's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.391 (he finished 15th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moller put up his best performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 49th in the field at -0.169. In that event, he finished 15th.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Moller posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -2.913, his best mark last season. That ranked him 68th in the field (he finished 15th in that tournament).