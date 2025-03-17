Niklas Norgaard Moller betting profile: Valspar Championship
Niklas Norgaard Moller hits the links March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) after a 34th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his most recent competition.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Moller's first time playing at the Valspar Championship.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Moller's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Moller has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Moller has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
- Niklas Norgaard Moller has averaged 321.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moller is averaging -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Moller is averaging 4.226 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moller's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|317.9
|321.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|83.33%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.39%
|28.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.11%
|13.27%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Moller's best finishes
- Moller played one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
- Last season Moller put up his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. He shot 12-under and finished 15th (six shots back of the winner).
Moller's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Moller's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.519. He finished 15th in that event.
- Moller's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.391 (he finished 15th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moller put up his best performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 49th in the field at -0.169. In that event, he finished 15th.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Moller posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -2.913, his best mark last season. That ranked him 68th in the field (he finished 15th in that tournament).
- Moller delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 15th in the field.
Moller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|4.226
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Moller's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|66-67-70-65
|-12
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|70-67-70-68
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|67-70-69-67
|-11
|31
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|34
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Moller as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
