Nico Echavarria betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he delivered a 1.389 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished second in that event.

Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.209. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he produced a 3.254 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished second in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.849, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished second in that event.