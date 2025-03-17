Nico Echavarria betting profile: Valspar Championship
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
In his last competition, Nico Echavarria missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll be after better results March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Echavarria has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Echavarria last played at the Valspar Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Echavarria's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|3/16/2023
|MC
|75-75
|+8
Echavarria's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 56th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Echavarria has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of 3 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Echavarria is averaging 1.994 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria is averaging -3.863 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.040 this season (109th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.2 yards) ranks 160th, while his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria has a -0.446 mark (150th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Echavarria's 0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 16th this season, while he averages 28.87 putts per round (93rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|294.2
|294.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|70.05%
|55.16%
|Putts Per Round
|93
|28.87
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|90
|26.09%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.29%
|15.87%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria has taken part in eight tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- As of now, Echavarria has collected 356 points, which ranks him 37th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he delivered a 1.389 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.209. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he produced a 3.254 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.849, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.040
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.446
|-2.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.521
|-3.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.641
|1.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.366
|-3.863
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|74-69-71-68
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-66-68
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-64-65-67
|-20
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-63-68-71
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|69-70-68-69
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|67-67-68-65
|-15
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|71-71-66-68
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|66-67-66-65
|-38
|300
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-73
|-6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|69-75-76-73
|+5
|4
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|34
|71-74-68-75
|E
|25
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.