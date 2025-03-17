PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nico Echavarria betting profile: Valspar Championship

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    In his last competition, Nico Echavarria missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll be after better results March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Echavarria has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • Echavarria last played at the Valspar Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Echavarria's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC71-73+2
    3/16/2023MC75-75+8

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 56th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of 3 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Echavarria is averaging 1.994 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria is averaging -3.863 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.040 this season (109th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.2 yards) ranks 160th, while his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria has a -0.446 mark (150th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Echavarria's 0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 16th this season, while he averages 28.87 putts per round (93rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160294.2294.6
    Greens in Regulation %5970.05%55.16%
    Putts Per Round9328.8729.1
    Par Breakers9026.09%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.29%15.87%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria has taken part in eight tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
    • As of now, Echavarria has collected 356 points, which ranks him 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he delivered a 1.389 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.209. He finished second in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he produced a 3.254 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.849, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.040-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.446-2.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.521-3.638
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.6411.994
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.366-3.863

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-70-68-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3574-69-71-68-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-66-68-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-69-67-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-64-65-67-20--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-63-68-71-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2969-70-68-69-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic267-67-68-65-15--
    January 2-5The Sentry3271-71-66-68-1627
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii266-67-66-65-38300
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-68-73-6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7769-75-76-73+54
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3471-74-68-75E25
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

