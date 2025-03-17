Nick Hardy betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five tournaments, Hardy has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Hardy has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -1.268 Strokes Gained: Putting.