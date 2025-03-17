Nick Hardy betting profile: Valspar Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy hits the links March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 64th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his last tournament.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over the last two times Hardy has entered the Valspar Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Hardy's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|3/16/2023
|MC
|72-72
|+2
Hardy's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hardy has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Hardy has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -1.268 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of -0.573 in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.133 ranks 78th on TOUR this season, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 126th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.168, while he ranks 73rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.61%.
- On the greens, Hardy's -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, while he averages 29.76 putts per round (171st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|309.9
|309.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|69.61%
|67.13%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.76
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|182
|19.28%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.38%
|14.81%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut one time.
- Currently, Hardy sits 207th in the FedExCup standings with 2 points.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.143.
- Hardy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking in the field at 1.138. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.209. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.461, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.487) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.133
|0.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.168
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.118
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.384
|-1.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.537
|-0.573
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|67-72-70-70
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-68-74-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-67-70-67
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-71-66-65
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-68-71
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-80
|+7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|64
|66-71-71-72
|-8
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
