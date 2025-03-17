PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy hits the links March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 64th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over the last two times Hardy has entered the Valspar Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Hardy's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC73-73+4
    3/16/2023MC72-72+2

    Hardy's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hardy has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Hardy has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -1.268 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of -0.573 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hardy .

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.133 ranks 78th on TOUR this season, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 126th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.168, while he ranks 73rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.61%.
    • On the greens, Hardy's -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, while he averages 29.76 putts per round (171st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39309.9309.7
    Greens in Regulation %7369.61%67.13%
    Putts Per Round17129.7629.4
    Par Breakers18219.28%19.91%
    Bogey Avoidance7814.38%14.81%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut one time.
    • Currently, Hardy sits 207th in the FedExCup standings with 2 points.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.143.
    • Hardy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking in the field at 1.138. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.209. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.461, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.487) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1330.921
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.1680.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.118-0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.384-1.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.537-0.573

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-67-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-73-71-83
    July 25-283M Open4667-72-70-70-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3868-67-70-68-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship5071-68-74-72-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-67-70-67-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-71-66-65-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-68-69-70-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-68-71-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-80+7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-72-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open6466-71-71-72-82

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

