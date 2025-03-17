Neal Shipley betting profile: Valspar Championship
Neal Shipley looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante when he tees off in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, for the 2025 Valspar Championship .
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Shipley's first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Shipley has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Neal Shipley has averaged yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Shipley is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|71.35%
|%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.66
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.13%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.41%
|13.49%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Shipley's best finishes
- Shipley took part in nine tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Last season Shipley's best performance came when he shot 20-under and finished sixth at the ISCO Championship.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Shipley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|71-76-80-73
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-73-71-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-68-70-72
|-11
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|6
|67-65-66-70
|-20
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|73-66-69-69
|-7
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|68-73-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|69-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-67
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
