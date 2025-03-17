PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Neal Shipley betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Neal Shipley looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante when he tees off in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, for the 2025 Valspar Championship .

    Latest odds for Shipley at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • This is Shipley's first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Shipley's recent performances

    • Shipley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Shipley has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Neal Shipley has averaged yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Shipley has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Shipley is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Shipley .

    Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-313.0
    Greens in Regulation %-71.35%%
    Putts Per Round-29.66
    Par Breakers-24.13%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.41%13.49%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Shipley's best finishes

    • Shipley took part in nine tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Last season Shipley's best performance came when he shot 20-under and finished sixth at the ISCO Championship.

    Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Shipley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5371-76-80-73+12--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2670-73-71-72+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2067-68-70-72-11--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-74+2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship667-65-66-70-20--
    July 25-283M Open3773-66-69-69-7--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1368-73-69-69-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4169-70-68-68-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-67-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

