PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nate Lashley betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Nate Lashley of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Nate Lashley of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Nate Lashley looks to perform better in the 2025 Valspar Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Lashley has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Lashley missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Lashley's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/16/2023MC75-72+5
    3/17/20222771-68-67-71-7

    Lashley's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Lashley has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley has an average of -2.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging -5.323 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lashley .

    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.401 this season, which ranks 160th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranks 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley owns a -0.159 mark (124th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lashley's -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 163rd on TOUR this season, and his 30.14 putts-per-round average ranks 181st. He has broken par 19.44% of the time (180th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93303.3291.9
    Greens in Regulation %11967.46%46.30%
    Putts Per Round18130.1429.8
    Par Breakers18019.44%16.05%
    Bogey Avoidance7514.29%17.90%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Lashley is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in seven tournaments).
    • In those seven events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 14.3%.
    • With 16 points, Lashley currently sits 179th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.167. He finished 37th in that event.
    • Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.543.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 0.969 mark ranked in the field.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.377). That ranked in the field.
    • Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.808) in January 2025 at The American Express. That ranked in the field.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.401-1.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.159-0.954
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.155-0.847
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.601-2.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.315-5.323

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5967-69-67-74-35
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5569-69-72-68-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6168-68-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-72-65-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1670-66-63-71-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5568-70-75-68-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3767-69-68-68-816
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-69-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D74+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC76-73+7--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW