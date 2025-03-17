Nate Lashley betting profile: Valspar Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Nate Lashley of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Nate Lashley looks to perform better in the 2025 Valspar Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Lashley has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 7-under.
- Lashley missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Lashley's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/16/2023
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|3/17/2022
|27
|71-68-67-71
|-7
Lashley's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Lashley has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley has an average of -2.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging -5.323 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.401 this season, which ranks 160th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranks 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley owns a -0.159 mark (124th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lashley's -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 163rd on TOUR this season, and his 30.14 putts-per-round average ranks 181st. He has broken par 19.44% of the time (180th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|303.3
|291.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|119
|67.46%
|46.30%
|Putts Per Round
|181
|30.14
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|180
|19.44%
|16.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|14.29%
|17.90%
Lashley's best finishes
- Lashley is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in seven tournaments).
- In those seven events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 14.3%.
- With 16 points, Lashley currently sits 179th in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.167. He finished 37th in that event.
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.543.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 0.969 mark ranked in the field.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.377). That ranked in the field.
- Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.808) in January 2025 at The American Express. That ranked in the field.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.401
|-1.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.159
|-0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.155
|-0.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.601
|-2.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.315
|-5.323
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|67-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|61
|68-68-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-72-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|68-70-75-68
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|67-69-68-68
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.