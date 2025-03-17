Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Valspar Championship
Michael Thorbjornsen looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club when he tees off in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, for the 2025 Valspar Championship .
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Thorbjornsen's first time competing at the Valspar Championship.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Thorbjornsen has an average finish of 57th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Thorbjornsen has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 320.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging -1.076 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging -2.574 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.088, which ranks 117th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (318.3 yards) ranks ninth, and his 53.4% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thorbjornsen ranks 108th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.051, while he ranks 40th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.24%.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen's -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 151st this season, and his 29.59 putts-per-round average ranks 161st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|318.3
|320.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|71.24%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.59
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|133
|23.20%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.38%
|14.68%
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- Thorbjornsen has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Thorbjornsen, who has 19 points, currently sits 175th in the FedExCup standings.
Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thorbjornsen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking in the field at 1.949. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.901 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thorbjornsen's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.030 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Thorbjornsen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.797, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 74th in that event.
- Thorbjornsen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 39th in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.088
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.051
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|182
|-0.608
|-1.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.437
|-1.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.185
|-2.574
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|72-64-66-70
|-8
|20
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-64-66-63
|-24
|208
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|66-77
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-66-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|63-69-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|67
|-4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|64-69-67-69
|-13
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|74
|72-68-72-75
|+3
|3
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|39
|67-67-73-68
|-9
|16
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.