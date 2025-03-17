PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Michael Thorbjornsen looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club when he tees off in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, for the 2025 Valspar Championship .

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Thorbjornsen's first time competing at the Valspar Championship.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Thorbjornsen has an average finish of 57th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Thorbjornsen has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 320.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging -1.076 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging -2.574 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Thorbjornsen .

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.088, which ranks 117th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (318.3 yards) ranks ninth, and his 53.4% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thorbjornsen ranks 108th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.051, while he ranks 40th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.24%.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen's -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 151st this season, and his 29.59 putts-per-round average ranks 161st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance9318.3320.2
    Greens in Regulation %4071.24%72.22%
    Putts Per Round16129.5930.2
    Par Breakers13323.20%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance7814.38%14.68%

    Thorbjornsen's best finishes

    • Thorbjornsen has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • Thorbjornsen, who has 19 points, currently sits 175th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thorbjornsen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking in the field at 1.949. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.901 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thorbjornsen's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.030 mark ranked 26th in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Thorbjornsen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.797, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 74th in that event.
    • Thorbjornsen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 39th in the field. He finished 39th in that event.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.0880.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.051-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green182-0.608-1.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.437-1.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-1.185-2.574

    Thorbjornsen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3972-64-66-70-820
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-73-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic267-64-66-63-24208
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC66-77+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship5071-66-70-78-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship863-69-69-68-19--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D67-4--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic864-69-67-69-13--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC65-68-75-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-77+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7472-68-72-75+33
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-71+1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3967-67-73-68-916
    March 6-9Puerto Rico OpenMC70-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

