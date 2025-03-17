Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Thorbjornsen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking in the field at 1.949. In that event, he missed the cut.

Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.901 (he finished 39th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thorbjornsen's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.030 mark ranked 26th in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Thorbjornsen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.797, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 74th in that event.