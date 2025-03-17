PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim shot 2-under and finished 33rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Kim's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 1-over, over his last six appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • Kim finished 33rd (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20243370-67-72-73-2
    3/16/20234572-69-71-74+2
    4/29/2021MC73-71+2
    3/21/2019MC70-76+4

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
    • Michael Kim has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 1.076 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 7.405 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.374 this season (36th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 97th, while his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 20th on TOUR with a mark of 0.537.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 82nd this season, while he averages 28.82 putts per round (83rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97302.5298.5
    Greens in Regulation %5370.24%61.42%
    Putts Per Round8328.8228.6
    Par Breakers13223.21%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance410.12%8.95%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has participated in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times.
    • Kim, who has 823 points, currently sits eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.948.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.872.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a 4.510 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.357, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 34th in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3741.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5372.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.4612.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.1001.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.4737.405

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-68-76+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-70-68-62-18--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3071-68-70-67-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-71-68-66-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1165-69-68-68-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-65-2--
    January 16-19The American Express4367-73-66-70-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-77+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open269-63-68-67-17245
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1371-72-71-70-495
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1368-68-67-68-1356
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches665-66-67-71-1592
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard475-69-67-69-8325
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

