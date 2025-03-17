Michael Kim betting profile: Valspar Championship
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Michael Kim shot 2-under and finished 33rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Kim's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 1-over, over his last six appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Kim finished 33rd (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2024).
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Kim's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|3/16/2023
|45
|72-69-71-74
|+2
|4/29/2021
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|3/21/2019
|MC
|70-76
|+4
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- Michael Kim has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 1.076 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 7.405 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.374 this season (36th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 97th, while his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 20th on TOUR with a mark of 0.537.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 82nd this season, while he averages 28.82 putts per round (83rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|302.5
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|70.24%
|61.42%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.82
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|132
|23.21%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|10.12%
|8.95%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has participated in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times.
- Kim, who has 823 points, currently sits eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.948.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.872.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a 4.510 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.357, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 34th in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.374
|1.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.537
|2.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.461
|2.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.100
|1.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.473
|7.405
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68-68-76
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-70-68-62
|-18
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|65-69-68-68
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-65
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-73-66-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|69-63-68-67
|-17
|245
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|13
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|95
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|13
|68-68-67-68
|-13
|56
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|6
|65-66-67-71
|-15
|92
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|75-69-67-69
|-8
|325
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
