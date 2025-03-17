Michael Kim betting profile: Valspar Championship

Over his last five appearances, Kim has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.

Michael Kim has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kim is averaging 1.076 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.