McClure Meissner betting profile: Valspar Championship
McClure Meissner placed 26th in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 3-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Meissner has entered the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2024. He finished 26th, posting a score of 3-under.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Meissner's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
Meissner's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Meissner has an average finish of 47th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Meissner has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-over in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, McClure Meissner has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging -2.004 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Meissner is averaging -2.666 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.628 this season, which ranks 171st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner ranks 83rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.130, while he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.20%.
- On the greens, Meissner has registered a -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a putts-per-round average of 28.56, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|305.7
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|64.20%
|41.27%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.56
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|135
|23.15%
|15.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|14.20%
|12.70%
Meissner's best finishes
- Meissner, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
- With 46 points, Meissner currently sits 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.868. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.051. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.582.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.827, which ranked 30th in the field). In that event, he finished 68th.
- Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 21st in the field.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.628
|-1.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.130
|-0.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.521
|2.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.462
|-2.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.439
|-2.666
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|67-73-68-72
|E
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|43
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|65-70-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-71-66-71
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|68
|71-69-67-74
|-7
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|69-76-73-75
|+5
|7
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|74-69-70-75
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
