McClure Meissner betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.868. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.051. He finished 21st in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.582.

At The American Express in January 2025, Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.827, which ranked 30th in the field). In that event, he finished 68th.