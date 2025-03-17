PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

McClure Meissner betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    McClure Meissner placed 26th in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 3-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Meissner has entered the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2024. He finished 26th, posting a score of 3-under.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Meissner's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20242673-68-73-67-3

    Meissner's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Meissner has an average finish of 47th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Meissner has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-over in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, McClure Meissner has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging -2.004 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Meissner is averaging -2.666 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.628 this season, which ranks 171st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 62nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner ranks 83rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.130, while he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.20%.
    • On the greens, Meissner has registered a -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a putts-per-round average of 28.56, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62305.7302.1
    Greens in Regulation %15864.20%41.27%
    Putts Per Round5728.5628.6
    Par Breakers13523.15%15.08%
    Bogey Avoidance7214.20%12.70%

    Meissner's best finishes

    • Meissner, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
    • With 46 points, Meissner currently sits 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.868. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.051. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.582.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.827, which ranked 30th in the field). In that event, he finished 68th.
    • Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.628-1.812
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.130-0.972
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.5212.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.462-2.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.439-2.666

    Meissner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2673-68-73-67-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1072-73-68-69-668
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2363-70-65-72-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1370-68-68-65-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge571-70-66-68-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5767-73-68-72E5
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2067-68-66-66-1743
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1669-66-68-68-1729
    July 25-283M Open5971-69-67-74-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1265-70-67-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-71-66-71-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2566-69-70-66-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2769-69-67-67-8--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2167-67-68-68-1036
    January 16-19The American Express6871-69-67-74-73
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5269-76-73-75+57
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-73E--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-72+4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship4274-69-70-75E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

