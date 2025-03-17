Max McGreevy betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.675 mark ranked 22nd in the field.

McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.365.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McGreevy posted his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 29th in the field with a mark of 0.804.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, McGreevy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.095). That ranked ninth in the field.