4H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 21: Max McGreevy tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at THE PLAYERS Championship, Max McGreevy concluded the weekend at 4-under, good for a 20th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 looking for an improved score.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, McGreevy has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    McGreevy's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/16/2023MC75-73+6
    3/17/20224870-69-70-71-4

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, McGreevy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Max McGreevy has averaged 302.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McGreevy is averaging 2.555 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McGreevy has an average of 2.614 in his past five tournaments.
    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.129, which ranks 79th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.5 yards) ranks 107th, and his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McGreevy ranks 55th on TOUR with a mark of 0.340.
    • On the greens, McGreevy has registered a 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 28.85, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance107300.5302.9
    Greens in Regulation %11867.50%50.93%
    Putts Per Round9128.8528.4
    Par Breakers4827.78%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance15116.94%14.81%

    McGreevy's best finishes

    • McGreevy has played eight tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 50%.
    • McGreevy, who has 172 points, currently ranks 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    McGreevy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.675 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
    • McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.365.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McGreevy posted his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 29th in the field with a mark of 0.804.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, McGreevy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.095). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • McGreevy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.1290.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.3400.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.376-1.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.3752.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.4682.614

    McGreevy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-66-71-66-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1168-68-64-69-15--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-74-68-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D71-1--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld2574-65-68-66-1131
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-68-64-67-16123
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4076-72-73-71+419
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship2068-71-70-75-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

