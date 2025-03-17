Matti Schmid betting profile: Valspar Championship
Matti Schmid looks to improve upon his 17th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 20-23.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Schmid's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 4-under, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished 17th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Schmid's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|3/16/2023
|MC
|72-80
|+10
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Schmid has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 15-under over his last five appearances.
- Matti Schmid has averaged 312.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid is averaging 1.423 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid is averaging -1.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 this season (94th on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.7 yards) ranks 29th, while his 55.5% driving accuracy average ranks 129th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid has a -0.125 average that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 69.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid's 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 51st on TOUR this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 108th. He has broken par 26.72% of the time (77th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|311.7
|312.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|69.58%
|59.92%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.05
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|77
|26.72%
|26.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|14.55%
|13.49%
Schmid's best finishes
- Schmid has not won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times.
- As of now, Schmid has compiled 127 points, which ranks him 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.412.
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 24th in the field at 2.370. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid produced his best performance this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.442.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Schmid delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.224, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 18th in the field.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.035
|-0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.125
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|176
|-0.498
|-1.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.320
|1.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.268
|-1.122
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-70-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|68-67-75-70
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|68-69-78-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|5
|70-67-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-65-70-66
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|61
|70-64-73-75
|-2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|64-73-75
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-72-68-77
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|18
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|43
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|66-69-69-66
|-18
|53
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
