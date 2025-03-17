Matti Schmid betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.412.

Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 24th in the field at 2.370. In that tournament, he finished 18th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid produced his best performance this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.442.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Schmid delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.224, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.