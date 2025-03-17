PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Matti Schmid looks to improve upon his 17th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 20-23.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Schmid's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 4-under, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished 17th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Schmid's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20241770-71-68-71-4
    3/16/2023MC72-80+10

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Schmid has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 15-under over his last five appearances.
    • Matti Schmid has averaged 312.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid is averaging 1.423 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid is averaging -1.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 this season (94th on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.7 yards) ranks 29th, while his 55.5% driving accuracy average ranks 129th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid has a -0.125 average that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 69.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid's 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 51st on TOUR this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 108th. He has broken par 26.72% of the time (77th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29311.7312.9
    Greens in Regulation %7569.58%59.92%
    Putts Per Round10829.0528.9
    Par Breakers7726.72%26.19%
    Bogey Avoidance8514.55%13.49%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • Schmid has not won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut three times.
    • As of now, Schmid has compiled 127 points, which ranks him 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.412.
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 24th in the field at 2.370. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid produced his best performance this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.442.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Schmid delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.224, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 18th in the field.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.035-0.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.125-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green176-0.498-1.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.3201.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.268-1.122

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-72--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5266-72-72-71-77
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 25-283M Open1270-70-65-68-1156
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2668-75-69-67-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6468-67-75-70E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5868-69-78-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-67-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship570-67-67-62-18--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open364-65-70-66-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6170-64-73-75-2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC64-73-75-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2571-72-68-77E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-72E--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1868-69-68-67-1243
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open666-69-69-66-1853
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-68+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

