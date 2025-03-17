Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Valspar Championship
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Matthieu Pavon of France plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
In his last time out at THE PLAYERS Championship, Matthieu Pavon posted a 54th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Valspar Championship aiming for a better finish.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Pavon's first time playing at the Valspar Championship.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Pavon's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Pavon has an average finish of 51st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Pavon has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Pavon is averaging 0.089 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon is averaging -3.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.148 this season (128th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranks 155th, while his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon owns a -0.876 average that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 63.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon's 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 74th this season, while he averages 28.96 putts per round (104th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|295.2
|297.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|63.66%
|48.77%
|Putts Per Round
|104
|28.96
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|124
|23.61%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|168
|18.06%
|15.74%
Pavon's best finishes
- Pavon is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played eight tournaments).
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times (75%).
- As of now, Pavon has compiled 50 points, which ranks him 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.595. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking ninth in the field at 4.733. In that event, he finished 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon delivered his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 11th in the field at 2.407. In that event, he finished 44th.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Pavon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.144). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 42nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.148
|-0.840
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.876
|-1.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.450
|-1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.193
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.282
|-3.484
Pavon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|76-74-74-77
|+17
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|5
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|300
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-65-62-68
|-14
|113
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-72-77-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|58
|71-75-77-74
|+13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|65-73-72-68
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|73-72-76-68
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|67-69-71-67
|-10
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-73-69-72
|E
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|5
|63-67-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|74-70-69-68
|-11
|14
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|73
|68-73-78-71
|+2
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|63
|68-68-72-73
|-3
|4
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|79-69-75-68
|+3
|16
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|42
|66-64-71-75
|-8
|12
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-83
|+14
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-72-76-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.