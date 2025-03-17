Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five appearances, Pavon has an average finish of 51st.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Pavon has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.

In terms of driving distance, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five starts.

Pavon is averaging 0.089 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.