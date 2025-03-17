PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Matthieu Pavon of France plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Matthieu Pavon of France plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at THE PLAYERS Championship, Matthieu Pavon posted a 54th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Valspar Championship aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Pavon's first time playing at the Valspar Championship.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Pavon's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Pavon has an average finish of 51st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Pavon has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Pavon is averaging 0.089 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon is averaging -3.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.148 this season (128th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranks 155th, while his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon owns a -0.876 average that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 63.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon's 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 74th this season, while he averages 28.96 putts per round (104th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155295.2297.4
    Greens in Regulation %16863.66%48.77%
    Putts Per Round10428.9628.9
    Par Breakers12423.61%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance16818.06%15.74%

    Pavon's best finishes

    • Pavon is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played eight tournaments).
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times (75%).
    • As of now, Pavon has compiled 50 points, which ranks him 142nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.595. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking ninth in the field at 4.733. In that event, he finished 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon delivered his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 11th in the field at 2.407. In that event, he finished 44th.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Pavon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.144). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 42nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 42nd.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.148-0.840
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.876-1.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.450-1.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1930.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.282-3.484

    Pavon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1270-73-74-72+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4969-73-70-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6776-74-74-77+177
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open567-70-69-71-3300
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-65-62-68-14113
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-70+4--
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-72-77-72+911
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5871-75-77-74+13--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4665-73-72-68-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship3373-72-76-68+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1767-69-71-67-100
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1774-73-69-72E--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational563-67-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry4874-70-69-68-1114
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-80+9--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7368-73-78-71+25
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6368-68-72-73-34
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4479-69-75-68+316
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4266-64-71-75-812
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-83+14--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship5470-72-76-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

