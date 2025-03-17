Matthew Riedel betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five tournaments, Riedel has an average finish of 47th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Riedel has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Matthew Riedel has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Riedel is averaging -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting.