Matthew Riedel betting profile: Valspar Championship
Matthew Riedel hits the links March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) after a 26th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his most recent tournament.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Riedel's first time competing at the Valspar Championship.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Riedel's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Riedel has an average finish of 47th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Riedel has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matthew Riedel has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Riedel is averaging -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Riedel is averaging -1.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riedel's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|10.42%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Riedel's best finishes
- Riedel played one tournament last season, and he finished in the top 10.
- Last season Riedel's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot 14-under and finished 26th.
Riedel's best Strokes Gained performances
Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.725
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.395
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Riedel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|68-66-70-73
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|65
|68-69-71-75
|-1
|4
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|26
|70-69-69-66
|-14
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
