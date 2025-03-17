Matteo Manassero betting profile: Valspar Championship
Matteo Manassero enters play March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 45th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open his last time in competition.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Manassero's first time competing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Manassero's recent performances
- In his last five events, Manassero has an average finish of 45th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Manassero has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Matteo Manassero has averaged 287.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Manassero is averaging 0.568 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Manassero has an average of -0.267 in his past five tournaments.
Manassero's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.8
|287.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.33%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.78%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|23.33%
|13.58%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Manassero's best finishes
- Manassero played four tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those four tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Last season Manassero had his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. He shot 12-under and finished 15th (six shots back of the winner).
Manassero's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Manassero put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 56th in the field at -0.518.
- Manassero put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.830.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Manassero's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 51st in the field with a mark of -0.463 (he finished 15th in that event).
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Manassero delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.021, his best mark last season. That ranked him 60th in the field (he finished 15th in that event).
- Manassero posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.267
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Manassero's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-75
|+14
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|67-63-68-70
|-12
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|68-66-72-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-73-70-75
|E
|31
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|68
|72-67-68-75
|-2
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|45
|66-70-67-74
|-11
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
