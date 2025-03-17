PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matteo Manassero betting profile: Valspar Championship

Matteo Manassero betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Matteo Manassero enters play March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 45th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Manassero at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • This is Manassero's first time competing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Manassero's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Manassero has an average finish of 45th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Manassero has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matteo Manassero has averaged 287.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Manassero is averaging 0.568 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Manassero has an average of -0.267 in his past five tournaments.
    Manassero's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-298.8287.4
    Greens in Regulation %-63.33%67.28%
    Putts Per Round-30.0028.3
    Par Breakers-27.78%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance-23.33%13.58%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Manassero's best finishes

    • Manassero played four tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those four tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Last season Manassero had his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. He shot 12-under and finished 15th (six shots back of the winner).

    Manassero's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Manassero put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 56th in the field at -0.518.
    • Manassero put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.830.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Manassero's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 51st in the field with a mark of -0.463 (he finished 15th in that event).
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Manassero delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.021, his best mark last season. That ranked him 60th in the field (he finished 15th in that event).
    • Manassero posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.

    Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.267

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Manassero's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC79-75+14--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1567-63-68-70-12--
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-70-74+6--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1869-69-69-69-8--
    January 16-19The American Express4368-66-72-70-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2570-73-70-75E31
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld6872-67-68-75-23
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-71-3--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open4566-70-67-74-116

    All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

