Matt Wallace betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 35th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Wallace has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

Matt Wallace has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Wallace is averaging -3.009 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.