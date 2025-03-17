PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt Wallace betting profile: Valspar Championship

Matt Wallace betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Matt Wallace will appear March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 26th in the Puerto Rico Open, shooting 14-under at Grand Reserve Golf Club.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Wallace has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Wallace last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2024, finishing 17th with a score of 4-under.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Wallace's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20241769-72-68-71-4
    3/16/2023771-67-70-72-4
    3/17/2022MC69-71-2

    Wallace's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 35th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Wallace has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Matt Wallace has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace is averaging -3.009 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging -2.197 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.246 last season, which ranked 150th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranked 115th, and his 55.7% driving accuracy average ranked 167th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wallace had a 0.225 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 69.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wallace's 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 82nd last season, and his 29.31 putts-per-round average ranked 134th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115298.7302.6
    Greens in Regulation %4569.53%66.67%
    Putts Per Round13429.3129.9
    Par Breakers3126.48%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance12815.19%12.30%

    Wallace's best finishes

    • Wallace took part in 21 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Last season Wallace put up his best performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He shot 20-under and finished fourth (three shots back of the winner).
    • Wallace earned 354 points last season, which placed him 112th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Wallace put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 20th in the field at 2.178. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.573. In that event, he finished 27th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace posted his best performance last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking second in the field at 4.490. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.826). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.246-0.858
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2250.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.2681.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.069-3.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.317-2.197

    Wallace's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-72-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3664-71-64-73-163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson463-66-67-68-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2072-64-70-67-1125
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-65-71-72-615
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2768-72-65-70-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4170-77-71-73+719
    July 25-283M Open2471-68-64-72-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2869-66-70-66-928
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5370-68-71-70-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-77+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4470-70-71-67-611
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-74+3--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-66-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open2667-68-69-70-1418

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

