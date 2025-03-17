Matt Wallace betting profile: Valspar Championship
Matt Wallace will appear March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 26th in the Puerto Rico Open, shooting 14-under at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Wallace has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of 4-under.
- Wallace last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2024, finishing 17th with a score of 4-under.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Wallace's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|17
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|3/16/2023
|7
|71-67-70-72
|-4
|3/17/2022
|MC
|69-71
|-2
Wallace's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 35th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Wallace has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Matt Wallace has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace is averaging -3.009 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging -2.197 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.246 last season, which ranked 150th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranked 115th, and his 55.7% driving accuracy average ranked 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wallace had a 0.225 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 69.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace's 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 82nd last season, and his 29.31 putts-per-round average ranked 134th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.7
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|69.53%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.31
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|31
|26.48%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|15.19%
|12.30%
Wallace's best finishes
- Wallace took part in 21 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Last season Wallace put up his best performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He shot 20-under and finished fourth (three shots back of the winner).
- Wallace earned 354 points last season, which placed him 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Wallace put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 20th in the field at 2.178. In that event, he finished fourth.
- Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.573. In that event, he finished 27th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace posted his best performance last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking second in the field at 4.490. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.826). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked fourth in the field.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.246
|-0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.225
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.268
|1.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.069
|-3.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.317
|-2.197
Wallace's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|64-71-64-73
|-16
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|63-66-67-68
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|72-64-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-65-71-72
|-6
|15
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|68-72-65-70
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|70-77-71-73
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|71-68-64-72
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|69-66-70-66
|-9
|28
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-68-71-70
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|70-70-71-67
|-6
|11
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|26
|67-68-69-70
|-14
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.