Matt McCarty betting profile: Valspar Championship

Over his last five appearances, McCarty has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, McCarty has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.

Matt McCarty has averaged 300.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

McCarty has an average of 2.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.