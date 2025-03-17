Matt McCarty betting profile: Valspar Championship
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty enters play March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) after a 20th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- McCarty is competing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
McCarty's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, McCarty has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, McCarty has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- Matt McCarty has averaged 300.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has an average of 2.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCarty is averaging -1.444 Strokes Gained: Total.
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.231, which ranks 144th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranks 155th, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarty ranks 159th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.561. Additionally, he ranks 82nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.32%.
- On the greens, McCarty's 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 47th this season, while he averages 28.83 putts per round (88th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|295.2
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|69.32%
|47.92%
|Putts Per Round
|88
|28.83
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|93
|25.60%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.73%
|13.19%
McCarty's best finishes
- McCarty has taken part in eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- With 27 points, McCarty currently ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings.
McCarty's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCarty posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking 35th in the field at 0.244.
- McCarty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 35th in the field at 1.377. In that event, he finished 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarty's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.035. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, McCarty recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.739), which ranked fourth in the field.
- McCarty posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.231) at The American Express in January 2025, a performance that ranked him in the field.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.231
|-1.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.561
|-1.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.239
|-0.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.337
|2.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.693
|-1.444
McCarty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|66-71-71-72
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|1
|62-68-64-67
|-23
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|53
|74-67-71-72
|-8
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-66-69-72
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-69-71
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|63
|67-68-75-70
|-4
|4
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|8
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|20
|70-69-75-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
