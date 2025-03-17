PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty enters play March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) after a 20th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • McCarty is competing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    McCarty's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, McCarty has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, McCarty has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Matt McCarty has averaged 300.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has an average of 2.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McCarty is averaging -1.444 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on McCarty .

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.231, which ranks 144th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranks 155th, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarty ranks 159th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.561. Additionally, he ranks 82nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.32%.
    • On the greens, McCarty's 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 47th this season, while he averages 28.83 putts per round (88th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155295.2300.4
    Greens in Regulation %8269.32%47.92%
    Putts Per Round8828.8327.8
    Par Breakers9325.60%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.73%13.19%

    McCarty's best finishes

    • McCarty has taken part in eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • With 27 points, McCarty currently ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarty's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McCarty posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking 35th in the field at 0.244.
    • McCarty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 35th in the field at 1.377. In that event, he finished 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarty's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.035. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, McCarty recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.739), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • McCarty posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.231) at The American Express in January 2025, a performance that ranked him in the field.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.231-1.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.561-1.983
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.239-0.923
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.3372.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.693-1.444

    McCarty's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6366-71-71-72-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship162-68-64-67-23--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-73+2--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    January 2-5The Sentry5374-67-71-72-811
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii6569-66-69-72-44
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-69-71-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld6367-68-75-70-44
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4869-68-70-70-78
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship2070-69-75-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW