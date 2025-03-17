PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship, Matt Kuchar carded a 42nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Valspar Championship looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Kuchar's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 3-under, over his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • Kuchar last played at the Valspar Championship in 2024, finishing 49th with a score of even-par.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Kuchar's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20244975-67-70-72E
    3/17/20221667-72-66-69-10

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Matt Kuchar has averaged 287.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 1.576 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 1.337 in his past five tournaments.
    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.228 last season (143rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.3 yards) ranked 174th, while his 66.1% driving accuracy average ranked 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kuchar ranked 128th on TOUR with a mark of -0.124.
    • On the greens, Kuchar's 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 29th last season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranked 82nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance174288.3287.1
    Greens in Regulation %10666.44%44.15%
    Putts Per Round8228.9527.9
    Par Breakers16421.61%20.18%
    Bogey Avoidance4613.32%10.82%

    Kuchar's best finishes

    • Kuchar last season took part in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 14 times (51.9%).
    • Last season Kuchar's best performance came at the 3M Open, where he shot 15-under and finished third.
    • Kuchar compiled 382 points last season, which placed him 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.269 mark ranked in the field.
    • Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053. He finished third in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.763 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.411, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
    • Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.228-0.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.124-0.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.2450.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3511.576
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.2451.337

    Kuchar's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3469-72-75-71+326
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-69-73-68-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3375-71-74-74+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-71-75-71+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M Open368-67-63-71-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-64-70-71-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-64-72-73-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1467-66-67-69-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3768-69-69-68-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3070-67-68-71-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational964-72-62E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2167-68-67-68-1036
    January 16-19The American Express4371-66-67-72-1210
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5667-69-68-74-65
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship4271-71-73-73E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

