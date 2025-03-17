Matt Kuchar betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship, Matt Kuchar carded a 42nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Valspar Championship looking for better results.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Kuchar's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 3-under, over his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Kuchar last played at the Valspar Championship in 2024, finishing 49th with a score of even-par.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Kuchar's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|3/17/2022
|16
|67-72-66-69
|-10
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- Matt Kuchar has averaged 287.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 1.576 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 1.337 in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.228 last season (143rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.3 yards) ranked 174th, while his 66.1% driving accuracy average ranked 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kuchar ranked 128th on TOUR with a mark of -0.124.
- On the greens, Kuchar's 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 29th last season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranked 82nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|288.3
|287.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|66.44%
|44.15%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.95
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|164
|21.61%
|20.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.32%
|10.82%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Kuchar last season took part in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 14 times (51.9%).
- Last season Kuchar's best performance came at the 3M Open, where he shot 15-under and finished third.
- Kuchar compiled 382 points last season, which placed him 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.269 mark ranked in the field.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.763 (he finished 14th in that event).
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.411, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
- Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.228
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.124
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.245
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.351
|1.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.245
|1.337
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|75-71-74-74
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-71-75-71
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|68-67-63-71
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-64-70-71
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-64-72-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|67-66-67-69
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|64-72-62
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-68-67-68
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|10
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|67-69-68-74
|-6
|5
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|71-71-73-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.