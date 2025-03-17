Matt Kuchar betting profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.269 mark ranked in the field.

Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053. He finished third in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.763 (he finished 14th in that event).

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.411, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 12th in that event).