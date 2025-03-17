Mason Andersen betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Andersen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.307. He missed the cut in that event.

Andersen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.010. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Andersen delivered his best mark this season at The American Express, ranking in the field at 1.451. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Andersen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.992 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.