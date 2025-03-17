Mason Andersen betting profile: Valspar Championship
In his last tournament at the Puerto Rico Open, Mason Andersen finished the weekend at 14-under, good for a 26th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 seeking a better finish.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Andersen's first time competing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Andersen's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Andersen has an average finish of 46th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Andersen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Mason Andersen has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Andersen is averaging -0.656 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Andersen is averaging -2.526 Strokes Gained: Total.
Andersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Andersen has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.781 this season, which ranks 176th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Andersen ranks 174th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.836, while he ranks 183rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.44%.
- On the greens, Andersen has delivered a 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a putts-per-round average of 27.76, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|298.3
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|183
|61.44%
|63.70%
|Putts Per Round
|5
|27.76
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|149
|22.22%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.38%
|14.44%
Andersen's best finishes
- Andersen is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
- Currently, Andersen ranks 170th in the FedExCup standings with 22 points.
Andersen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Andersen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.307. He missed the cut in that event.
- Andersen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.010. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Andersen delivered his best mark this season at The American Express, ranking in the field at 1.451. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Andersen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.992 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Andersen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.231) at The American Express in January 2025. That ranked in the field.
Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.781
|-1.839
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.836
|-1.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.239
|1.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.137
|-0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.242
|-2.526
Andersen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-68
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|65
|68-68-74-71
|-3
|4
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|26
|67-68-68-71
|-14
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.