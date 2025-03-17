Mark Hubbard betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five events, Hubbard has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Hubbard has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished 2-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Mark Hubbard has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hubbard is averaging -2.030 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.