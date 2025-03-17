Mark Hubbard betting profile: Valspar Championship
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Mark Hubbard of the United States chips on the second hole during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Mark Hubbard missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll be after a better result March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over the last three times Hubbard has entered the Valspar Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In 2023, Hubbard missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Hubbard's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/16/2023
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|4/29/2021
|MC
|74-68
|E
Hubbard's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hubbard has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Hubbard has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished 2-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Mark Hubbard has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard is averaging -2.030 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of -6.173 in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.125 this season, which ranks 124th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 121st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.135, while he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.38%.
- On the greens, Hubbard's -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 147th this season, and his 29.23 putts-per-round average ranks 133rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|300.8
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|63.38%
|47.69%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.23
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|155
|21.97%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|164
|17.68%
|17.59%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard has played eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, Hubbard sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings with 101 points.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hubbard produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 2.540. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- Hubbard put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The American Express, ranking third in the field at 4.760. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.513.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.280). That ranked 18th in the field.
- Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.371) in January 2025 at The American Express, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.125
|-0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.135
|-2.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.413
|-1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.406
|-2.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-1.079
|-6.173
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|24
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-72-68-70
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-66-74-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|67-73-66-69
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|70-69-67-69
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|65-64-69-73
|-17
|57
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|68
|71-72-75-79
|+9
|3
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|73
|69-75-74-72
|+2
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.