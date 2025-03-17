PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Mark Hubbard of the United States chips on the second hole during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Mark Hubbard of the United States chips on the second hole during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Mark Hubbard missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll be after a better result March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over the last three times Hubbard has entered the Valspar Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In 2023, Hubbard missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Hubbard's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/16/2023MC70-78+6
    4/29/2021MC74-68E

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hubbard has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Hubbard has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished 2-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Mark Hubbard has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard is averaging -2.030 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of -6.173 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hubbard .

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.125 this season, which ranks 124th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 106th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 121st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.135, while he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.38%.
    • On the greens, Hubbard's -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 147th this season, and his 29.23 putts-per-round average ranks 133rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance106300.8300.1
    Greens in Regulation %17163.38%47.69%
    Putts Per Round13329.2329.6
    Par Breakers15521.97%15.74%
    Bogey Avoidance16417.68%17.59%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Hubbard has played eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times.
    • Currently, Hubbard sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings with 101 points.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hubbard produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 2.540. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • Hubbard put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The American Express, ranking third in the field at 4.760. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.513.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.280). That ranked 18th in the field.
    • Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.371) in January 2025 at The American Express, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.125-0.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.135-2.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.413-1.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.406-2.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-1.079-6.173

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-69-69-72-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3268-68-69-66-1324
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-72-68-70+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-66-74-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1464-69-68-68-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4167-73-66-69-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship368-67-68-66-15--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3570-69-67-69-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2168-67-70-65-1036
    January 16-19The American Express1265-64-69-73-1757
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open6871-72-75-79+93
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7369-75-74-72+25
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC75-77+8--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-73+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW