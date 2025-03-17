Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five tournaments, Hughes has an average finish of 37th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Hughes has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.

Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hughes is averaging -0.100 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.