Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes finished third in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 9-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last five trips to the Valspar Championship, Hughes has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of eighth.
- Hughes finished third (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Hughes' recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|3/17/2022
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|4/29/2021
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|3/21/2019
|13
|70-72-68-71
|-3
Hughes' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hughes has an average finish of 37th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hughes has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.
- Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes is averaging -0.100 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hughes has an average of -2.053 in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.441 this season (162nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.6 yards) ranks 102nd, while his 51.2% driving accuracy average ranks 173rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes ranks 155th on TOUR with a mark of -0.525.
- On the greens, Hughes' -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, and his 29.50 putts-per-round average ranks 153rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|301.6
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|65.51%
|53.82%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.50
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|164
|21.30%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|168
|18.06%
|18.06%
Hughes' best finishes
- Hughes has participated in eight tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 62.5%.
- Currently, Hughes has 91 points, placing him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hughes put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2025), ranking 29th in the field at 0.831.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 1.173. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.746. He finished 36th in that event.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.835 (his best mark this season), which ranked 20th in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 36th in the field.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.441
|-1.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.525
|-1.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.241
|1.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.189
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.914
|-2.053
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-66-69-72
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|69-74-75-68
|+2
|115
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|64-72-70-68
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-71-70-69
|E
|22
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|70-67-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|65-72-68-64
|-19
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-69-71-77
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-67-65-68
|-14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|5
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-69-76-67
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|70-66-71-70
|-7
|17
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|52
|74-73-74-75
|+8
|12
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|22
|73-70-72-73
|E
|40
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.