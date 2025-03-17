PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes finished third in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 9-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the Valspar Championship, Hughes has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of eighth.
    • Hughes finished third (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Hughes' recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024368-68-69-70-9
    3/17/2022MC71-70-1
    4/29/2021MC75-71+4
    3/21/20191370-72-68-71-3

    Hughes' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hughes has an average finish of 37th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hughes has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes is averaging -0.100 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hughes has an average of -2.053 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hughes .

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.441 this season (162nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.6 yards) ranks 102nd, while his 51.2% driving accuracy average ranks 173rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes ranks 155th on TOUR with a mark of -0.525.
    • On the greens, Hughes' -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, and his 29.50 putts-per-round average ranks 153rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102301.6300.7
    Greens in Regulation %15065.51%53.82%
    Putts Per Round15329.5029.3
    Par Breakers16421.30%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance16818.06%18.06%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Hughes has participated in eight tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 62.5%.
    • Currently, Hughes has 91 points, placing him 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hughes put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2025), ranking 29th in the field at 0.831.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 1.173. He finished 36th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.746. He finished 36th in that event.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.835 (his best mark this season), which ranked 20th in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 36th in the field.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.441-1.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.525-1.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.2411.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.189-0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.914-2.053

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-82+14--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3665-72-69-65-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-66-69-72-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship1669-74-75-68+2115
    July 25-283M Open1964-72-70-68-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2867-69-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-71-70-69E22
    September 12-15Procore Championship470-67-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship865-72-68-64-19--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-69-71-77+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic568-67-65-68-14--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-75+8--
    January 16-19The American Express5870-68-66-74-105
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-69-76-67-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3670-66-71-70-717
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational5274-73-74-75+812
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2273-70-72-73E40
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW