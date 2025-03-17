Luke List betting profile: Valspar Championship
Luke List looks to perform better in the 2025 Valspar Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship, List has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of 3-under.
- In List's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
List's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/16/2023
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|4/29/2021
|MC
|72-70
|E
List's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, List has an average finish of 46th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- List has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five starts.
- List has an average of 0.930 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List is averaging -0.770 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.558 (14th) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.0 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List sports a -0.954 mark (176th on TOUR).
- On the greens, List's 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 90th this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 108th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|311.0
|311.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|65.79%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.05
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|118
|23.98%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|15.50%
|15.08%
List's best finishes
- List has participated in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Currently, List has 24 points, placing him 169th in the FedExCup standings.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, List posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking 11th in the field at 2.146.
- List posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 57th in the field with a mark of -0.764.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.725 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, List posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.409), which ranked 16th in the field.
- List posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.558
|1.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.954
|-3.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.171
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.058
|0.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.509
|-0.770
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-67-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-67-67-67
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|11
|63-72-64
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-66-72-71
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-75-69-81
|+6
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|69-67-71-70
|-7
|17
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.