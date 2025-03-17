Luke List betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five appearances, List has an average finish of 46th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

List has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five starts.

List has an average of 0.930 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.