4H AGO

Luke List betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Luke List looks to perform better in the 2025 Valspar Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for List at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship, List has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In List's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    List's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/16/2023MC75-72+5
    4/29/2021MC72-70E

    List's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, List has an average finish of 46th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • List has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • List has an average of 0.930 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • List is averaging -0.770 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on List .

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.558 (14th) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.0 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List sports a -0.954 mark (176th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, List's 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 90th this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 108th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance32311.0311.2
    Greens in Regulation %14565.79%52.78%
    Putts Per Round10829.0528.5
    Par Breakers11823.98%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance11715.50%15.08%

    List's best finishes

    • List has participated in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Currently, List has 24 points, placing him 169th in the FedExCup standings.

    List's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, List posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking 11th in the field at 2.146.
    • List posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 57th in the field with a mark of -0.764.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.725 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, List posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.409), which ranked 16th in the field.
    • List posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5581.804
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-0.954-3.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.171-0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.0580.930
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.509-0.770

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-77+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6770-70-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC67-76+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-67-70-69-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4169-68-72-66-9--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-67-67-67-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5470-68-71-71-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1163-72-64E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7271-66-72-71E3
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-68-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5669-75-69-81+65
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3669-67-71-70-717
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-69E--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

