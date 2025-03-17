Luke Donald betting profile: Valspar Championship
Luke Donald looks for a better result in the 2025 Valspar Championship having failed to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2024.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the Valspar Championship, Donald has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 3-under.
- In 2024, Donald failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Donald's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|3/16/2023
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|3/17/2022
|16
|68-71-67-68
|-10
|4/29/2021
|54
|69-72-71-71
|-1
|3/21/2019
|9
|67-70-70-73
|-4
Donald's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Donald finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Donald has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Luke Donald has averaged 279.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Donald is averaging 0.915 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Donald is averaging -3.361 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Donald's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|279.0
|279.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.93%
|47.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.21
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.41%
|17.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.78%
|13.68%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Donald's best finishes
- Donald took part in seven tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 14.3%.
- Last season Donald had his best performance at the PGA Championship, where he finished 68th with a score of 2-under (19 shots back of the winner).
- Donald's 6 points last season ranked him 225th in the FedExCup standings.
Donald's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-3.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.361
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Donald's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-64
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|70-69-72-71
|-2
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|72-69-52
|-3
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Donald as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
