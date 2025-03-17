Luke Donald betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five tournaments, Donald finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Donald has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He posted a final score of -2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Luke Donald has averaged 279.5 yards in his past five starts.

Donald is averaging 0.915 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.