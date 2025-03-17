Lucas Glover betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship. He took 11th at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2024.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Valspar Championship, Glover has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
- In 2024, Glover finished 11th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Glover's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|3/16/2023
|36
|67-72-73-73
|+1
|4/29/2021
|48
|69-65-77-71
|-2
|3/21/2019
|13
|72-67-72-70
|-3
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 283.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has an average of -1.147 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging -0.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.178 ranks 70th on TOUR this season, and his 71.7% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover owns a 0.381 average that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 67.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover's 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, while he averages 28.30 putts per round (38th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|290.7
|283.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|122
|67.15%
|46.88%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.30
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|37
|28.74%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.73%
|15.97%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover has not won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Glover sits 30th in the FedExCup standings with 425 points.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 18th in the field at 1.866.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.993 (he finished third in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.518 (he finished 31st in that event).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.504, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished third in that event).
- Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.611) in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished third in that event.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.178
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.381
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.057
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.062
|-1.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.563
|-0.429
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|64-68-67-69
|-16
|37
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|65-67-68-66
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|3
|69-66-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|72-68-70-65
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|68-67-66-77
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|71-70-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-69-64-70
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-70
|-3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|66-69-68-67
|-18
|338
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-74-72-67
|-1
|30
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|77-70-71-73
|+3
|23
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|66-70-71-71
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.