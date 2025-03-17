PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Lucas Glover seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship. He took 11th at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2024.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last six trips to the Valspar Championship, Glover has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • In 2024, Glover finished 11th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Glover's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20241168-69-72-69-6
    3/16/20233667-72-73-73+1
    4/29/20214869-65-77-71-2
    3/21/20191372-67-72-70-3

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 283.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has an average of -1.147 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover is averaging -0.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.178 ranks 70th on TOUR this season, and his 71.7% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover owns a 0.381 average that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 67.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover's 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, while he averages 28.30 putts per round (38th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance171290.7283.3
    Greens in Regulation %12267.15%46.88%
    Putts Per Round3828.3028.4
    Par Breakers3728.74%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.73%15.97%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover has not won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Glover sits 30th in the FedExCup standings with 425 points.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 18th in the field at 1.866.
    • Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.993 (he finished third in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.518 (he finished 31st in that event).
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.504, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished third in that event).
    • Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.611) in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1780.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.381-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.0570.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.062-1.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.563-0.429

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-70-71-67-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4470-67-71-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2364-68-67-69-1637
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-78+13--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-70-69-71-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship365-67-68-66-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship369-66-68-62-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2472-68-70-65-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4268-67-66-77-6--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3071-70-68-65-8--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2167-69-64-70-1036
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-70-70-3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am366-69-68-67-18338
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC75-67E--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3174-74-72-67-130
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3677-70-71-73+323
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship366-70-71-71-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

