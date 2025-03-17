Lucas Glover betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 18th in the field at 1.866.

Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.993 (he finished third in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.518 (he finished 31st in that event).

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.504, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished third in that event).