Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he produced a 1.058 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 2.433.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.261 (he finished 19th in that event).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.193, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.