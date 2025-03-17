PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Valspar Championship

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship. He finished ninth at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2024.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, Bezuidenhout has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 36th.
    • In 2024, Bezuidenhout finished ninth (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024969-69-72-67-7
    3/17/20226270-69-73-70-2

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 287.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bezuidenhout is averaging 3.648 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 3.550 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.466 this season (166th on TOUR). His average driving distance (284.1 yards) ranks 186th, while his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout owns a -0.449 mark (151st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.829 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him fifth on TOUR, while he ranks 26th with a putts-per-round average of 28.19. He has broken par 22.63% of the time (146th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance186284.1287.7
    Greens in Regulation %10667.90%59.88%
    Putts Per Round2628.1928.6
    Par Breakers14622.63%18.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1711.93%12.04%

    Bezuidenhout's best finishes

    • While Bezuidenhout hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Bezuidenhout has 246 points, ranking him 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he produced a 1.058 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 2.433.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.261 (he finished 19th in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.193, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.466-0.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.449-1.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.4472.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.8293.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.3613.550

    Bezuidenhout's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-71-69-71-430
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-70-73-65-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-69-72-72-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-72-70-68-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday472-67-74-72-3325
    June 13-16U.S. Open3272-71-72-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-70-68-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D69-1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1670-71-64-69-10--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2270-66-63-71-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2270-66-70-68-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship3374-72-74-69+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2971-69-73-74+30
    January 2-5The Sentry4073-70-63-72-1419
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC74-68-71-3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-70-71-71-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open467-66-69-66-16123
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3976-71-69-74+220
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4266-71-72-67-812
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1969-75-70-73-155
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-76+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

