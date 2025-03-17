Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Valspar Championship
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship. He finished ninth at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2024.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, Bezuidenhout has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 36th.
- In 2024, Bezuidenhout finished ninth (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|3/17/2022
|62
|70-69-73-70
|-2
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 287.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging 3.648 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 3.550 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.466 this season (166th on TOUR). His average driving distance (284.1 yards) ranks 186th, while his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout owns a -0.449 mark (151st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.829 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him fifth on TOUR, while he ranks 26th with a putts-per-round average of 28.19. He has broken par 22.63% of the time (146th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|186
|284.1
|287.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|67.90%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.19
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|146
|22.63%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|11.93%
|12.04%
Bezuidenhout's best finishes
- While Bezuidenhout hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Bezuidenhout has 246 points, ranking him 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he produced a 1.058 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 2.433.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.261 (he finished 19th in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.193, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.466
|-0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.449
|-1.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.447
|2.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.829
|3.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.361
|3.550
Bezuidenhout's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-72-70-68
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|325
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-71-72-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-70-68-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|16
|70-71-64-69
|-10
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|74-72-74-69
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-69-73-74
|+3
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|73-70-63-72
|-14
|19
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-71
|-3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-70-71-71
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|4
|67-66-69-66
|-16
|123
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|76-71-69-74
|+2
|20
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|42
|66-71-72-67
|-8
|12
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|19
|69-75-70-73
|-1
|55
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
