Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Valspar Championship

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Akshay Bhatia looks to improve upon his 17th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 20-23.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Bhatia's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In 2024, Bhatia finished 17th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Bhatia's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20241774-68-70-68-4
    3/16/2023MC70-74+2
    3/21/2019MC74-72+4

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 1.415 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Bhatia is averaging 3.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.010, which ranks 101st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.6 yards) ranks 170th, and his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 74th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.183. Additionally, he ranks 41st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.21%.
    • On the greens, Bhatia's 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 20th on TOUR this season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranks 74th. He has broken par 31.82% of the time (14th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance170291.6295.5
    Greens in Regulation %4171.21%55.25%
    Putts Per Round7428.6829.0
    Par Breakers1431.82%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance6313.89%12.65%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia has played seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
    • Bhatia, who has 320 points, currently ranks 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 1.029. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.298. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 4.389 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.504, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 13th in the field (he finished 22nd in that event).
    • Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.0100.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1830.861
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.1060.954
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.5591.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.6463.405

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-69-74-69+15
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2269-72-75-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open1668-71-73-71+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship564-65-64-69-18263
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic264-67-68-72-17184
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 25-283M Open6470-69-67-76-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1269-68-66-68-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship4572-68-76-77+544
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2670-69-71-71-30
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge467-66-71-69-15--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational359-68-64E--
    January 2-5The Sentry3271-72-67-66-1627
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2269-69-72-68-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3266-70-69-71-823
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational975-67-73-67-6152
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld966-66-70-67-1580
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship367-66-75-70-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

