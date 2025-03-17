Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Akshay Bhatia looks to improve upon his 17th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 20-23.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Bhatia's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In 2024, Bhatia finished 17th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Bhatia's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|3/16/2023
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|3/21/2019
|MC
|74-72
|+4
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 1.415 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bhatia is averaging 3.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.010, which ranks 101st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.6 yards) ranks 170th, and his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 74th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.183. Additionally, he ranks 41st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.21%.
- On the greens, Bhatia's 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 20th on TOUR this season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranks 74th. He has broken par 31.82% of the time (14th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|291.6
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|71.21%
|55.25%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.68
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|14
|31.82%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|13.89%
|12.65%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia has played seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- Bhatia, who has 320 points, currently ranks 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 1.029. He finished ninth in that event.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.298. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 4.389 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.504, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 13th in the field (he finished 22nd in that event).
- Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.010
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.183
|0.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.106
|0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.559
|1.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.646
|3.405
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-69-74-69
|+1
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|68-71-73-71
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|64-65-64-69
|-18
|263
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|64-67-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|70-69-67-76
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|45
|72-68-76-77
|+5
|44
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-66-71-69
|-15
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|3
|59-68-64
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|71-72-67-66
|-16
|27
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|66-70-69-71
|-8
|23
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|75-67-73-67
|-6
|152
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|9
|66-66-70-67
|-15
|80
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|67-66-75-70
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.