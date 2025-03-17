Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Valspar Championship

Bhatia has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 1.415 Strokes Gained: Putting.