David Lipsky betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five events, Lipsky has an average finish of 77th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Lipsky has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five tournaments.

David Lipsky has averaged 286.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky has an average of -4.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.