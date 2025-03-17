David Lipsky betting profile: Valspar Championship
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 06: David Lipsky of the United States lines up a shot from the third tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
David Lipsky enters play March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship after missing the cut in the same event in 2024.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Lipsky's average finish has been 52nd, and his average score 1-over, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Lipsky's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|3/16/2023
|36
|72-70-70-73
|+1
|3/17/2022
|68
|64-71-74-76
|+1
Lipsky's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lipsky has an average finish of 77th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Lipsky has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five tournaments.
- David Lipsky has averaged 286.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has an average of -4.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky is averaging -4.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.412, which ranks 161st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 163rd, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 13th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.667. Additionally, he ranks 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.78%.
- On the greens, Lipsky's -1.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 182nd this season, while he averages 29.60 putts per round (162nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|293.9
|286.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|67.78%
|57.54%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.60
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|171
|20.56%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|14.72%
|13.89%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky has played eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Lipsky, who has 13 points, currently ranks 181st in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.655.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.827 (he finished 45th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.735. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.619), which ranked 44th in the field.
- Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025. That ranked 45th in the field.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.412
|-0.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.667
|0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.075
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-1.117
|-4.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.936
|-4.558
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-71-68-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|2
|65-67-70-71
|-15
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|65-73-67-70
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|71-67-66-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-69
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|76
|+4
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|76
|72-66-72-77
|+3
|2
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|78
|67-71-75-75
|E
|1
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
