PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 06: David Lipsky of the United States lines up a shot from the third tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 06: David Lipsky of the United States lines up a shot from the third tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky enters play March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship after missing the cut in the same event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Lipsky's average finish has been 52nd, and his average score 1-over, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Lipsky's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC73-78+9
    3/16/20233672-70-70-73+1
    3/17/20226864-71-74-76+1

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lipsky has an average finish of 77th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Lipsky has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five tournaments.
    • David Lipsky has averaged 286.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has an average of -4.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky is averaging -4.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lipsky .

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.412, which ranks 161st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 163rd, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 78th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 13th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.667. Additionally, he ranks 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.78%.
    • On the greens, Lipsky's -1.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 182nd this season, while he averages 29.60 putts per round (162nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance163293.9286.3
    Greens in Regulation %11067.78%57.54%
    Putts Per Round16229.6029.7
    Par Breakers17120.56%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance9114.72%13.89%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • Lipsky has played eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Lipsky, who has 13 points, currently ranks 181st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.655.
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.827 (he finished 45th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.735. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.619), which ranked 44th in the field.
    • Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025. That ranked 45th in the field.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.412-0.812
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.6670.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.075-0.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting182-1.117-4.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.936-4.558

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-1419
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-69-66-71-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-71-68-72-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3769-67-68-71-1310
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 12-15Procore Championship265-67-70-71-15--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4165-73-67-70-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship671-67-66-67-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship968-66-68-70-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4568-68-70-67-79
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-72-69-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D76+4--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-74+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld7672-66-72-77+32
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open7867-71-75-75E1
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-68E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW