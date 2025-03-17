Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Valspar Championship
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at THE PLAYERS Championship, Kurt Kitayama finished the weekend at 2-under, good for a 33rd-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 seeking better results.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Kitayama has entered the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 4-over and missing the cut.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Kitayama's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/17/2022
|MC
|76-70
|+4
Kitayama's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kitayama has an average finish of 41st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 320.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Kitayama is averaging -2.756 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kitayama has an average of -0.197 in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.627 this season, which ranks ninth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (317.7 yards) ranks 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama owns a 0.053 average that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama's -0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 164th on TOUR this season, and his 29.22 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd. He has broken par 27.16% of the time (66th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|317.7
|320.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|68.52%
|47.62%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.22
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|66
|27.16%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|15.43%
|15.08%
Kitayama's best finishes
- Kitayama has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- With 28 points, Kitayama currently ranks 158th in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kitayama put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking seventh in the field at 3.118.
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 2.396.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 43rd in the field with a mark of 0.358.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Kitayama recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.137, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 28th in the field.
- Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 37th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.627
|1.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.053
|1.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.029
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.605
|-2.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.104
|-0.197
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-140
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|50
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|64-70-70-66
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|77-69-74-71
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-64-72
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|5
|69-68-63-65
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|70-66-69-67
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|69-67-70-72
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|68-71-73-67
|-5
|7
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|33
|72-70-78-66
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
