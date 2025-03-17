PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at THE PLAYERS Championship, Kurt Kitayama finished the weekend at 2-under, good for a 33rd-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 seeking better results.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Kitayama has entered the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 4-over and missing the cut.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Kitayama's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/17/2022MC76-70+4

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kitayama has an average finish of 41st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 320.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kitayama is averaging -2.756 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kitayama has an average of -0.197 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kitayama .

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.627 this season, which ranks ninth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (317.7 yards) ranks 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama owns a 0.053 average that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama's -0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 164th on TOUR this season, and his 29.22 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd. He has broken par 27.16% of the time (66th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11317.7320.6
    Greens in Regulation %9668.52%47.62%
    Putts Per Round13229.2230.0
    Par Breakers6627.16%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance11315.43%15.08%

    Kitayama's best finishes

    • Kitayama has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • With 28 points, Kitayama currently ranks 158th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kitayama put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking seventh in the field at 3.118.
    • Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 2.396.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 43rd in the field with a mark of 0.358.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Kitayama recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.137, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 28th in the field.
    • Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 37th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6271.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.0531.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.0290.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.605-2.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.104-0.197

    Kitayama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3673-68-66-70-316
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3571-73-82-68+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-71-66-70-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-1409
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3470-75-70-72+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship2668-70-70-67-950
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-80+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-74+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3164-70-70-66-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3467-69-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship4177-69-74-71+719
    July 25-283M Open666-69-70-66-1392
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-64-72-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-68-65-69-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP569-68-63-65-15--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3770-66-69-67-816
    January 16-19The American Express5869-67-70-72-105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-79+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4968-71-73-67-57
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-69-2--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship3372-70-78-66-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

