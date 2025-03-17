Kevin Yu betting profile: Valspar Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the Valspar Championship in 2024, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over Yu's last two visits to the the Valspar Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Yu last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Yu's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|3/17/2022
|MC
|72-70
|E
Yu's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Yu has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Kevin Yu has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Yu is averaging -1.534 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of 1.662 in his past five tournaments.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.560 (13th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.3 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 34th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.438. Additionally, he ranks 10th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.78%.
- On the greens, Yu's -0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 157th on TOUR this season, and his 29.68 putts-per-round average ranks 165th. He has broken par 27.11% of the time (67th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|304.3
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|73.78%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.68
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|67
|27.11%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|14.44%
|13.89%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu, who has taken part in eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Yu sits 82nd in the FedExCup standings with 140 points.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yu produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.710.
- Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.887.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 3.120 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.398). That ranked 33rd in the field.
- Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.654) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.560
|1.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.438
|2.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.316
|-1.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.527
|-1.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.156
|1.662
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|43
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|52
|73-69-72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-66-67
|-37
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|67-68-69-66
|-12
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|44
|73-68-70-68
|-13
|17
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|64
|71-72-72-70
|-3
|7
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|71-67-68-67
|-11
|49
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|74-70-73-68
|-3
|56
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-8
|10
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
