PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the Valspar Championship in 2024, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Yu at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over Yu's last two visits to the the Valspar Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Yu last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Yu's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC74-69+1
    3/17/2022MC72-70E

    Yu's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Yu has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Yu has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu is averaging -1.534 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of 1.662 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Yu .

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.560 (13th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.3 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 34th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.438. Additionally, he ranks 10th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.78%.
    • On the greens, Yu's -0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 157th on TOUR this season, and his 29.68 putts-per-round average ranks 165th. He has broken par 27.11% of the time (67th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74304.3309.5
    Greens in Regulation %1073.78%66.67%
    Putts Per Round16529.6829.9
    Par Breakers6727.11%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance8214.44%13.89%

    Yu's best finishes

    • Yu, who has taken part in eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Yu sits 82nd in the FedExCup standings with 140 points.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yu produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.710.
    • Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.887.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 3.120 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.398). That ranked 33rd in the field.
    • Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.654) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5601.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.4382.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.316-1.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.527-1.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1561.662

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-69-66-67-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6169-69-72-75+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-67-71-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-68-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-63-69-67-1743
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 25-283M Open7369-71-75-73+43
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5273-69-72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-66-67-37--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-71+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1665-68-66-71-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-67+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1167-68-69-66-12--
    January 2-5The Sentry4473-68-70-68-1317
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-71-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6471-72-72-70-37
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1671-67-68-67-1149
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1774-70-73-68-356
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld4567-71-70-68-810
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW