Kevin Yu betting profile: Valspar Championship

Over his last five appearances, Yu has finished in the top 20 twice.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Kevin Yu has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Yu is averaging -1.534 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.