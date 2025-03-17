Kevin Velo betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Velo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express in January 2025, as he delivered a 1.497 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Velo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.521. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Velo's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.287 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Velo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.001). That ranked in the field.