Kevin Velo betting profile: Valspar Championship
Kevin Velo is in the field for the 2025 Valspar Championship from March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Velo is competing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Velo's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Velo finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Velo hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 40th.
- He posted a final score of -12 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Kevin Velo has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Velo is averaging -1.598 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Velo is averaging -2.802 Strokes Gained: Total.
- Velo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.151 (74th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.5 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Velo ranks 162nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.586.
- On the greens, Velo's -0.786 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 176th this season, and his 30.07 putts-per-round average ranks 179th.
Velo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Velo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express in January 2025, as he delivered a 1.497 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Velo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.521. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Velo's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.287 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Velo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.001). That ranked in the field.
- Velo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.513) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
Velo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|76-70-69
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|40
|69-66-71-70
|-12
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
