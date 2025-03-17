PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Kevin Kisner betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Kevin Kisner enters play in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, trying for better results March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Kisner's average finish has been 29th, and his average score 4-under, over his last five appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • Kisner missed the cut (with a score of 13-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Kisner's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC80-75+13
    3/16/2023MC77-70+5
    3/17/20223370-66-73-69-6
    4/29/2021MC68-74E
    3/21/20192467-75-72-69-1

    Kisner's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kisner has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Kisner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 8-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 280.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -1.186 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -1.865 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance181282.8280.9
    Greens in Regulation %17662.35%61.54%
    Putts Per Round15229.4429.1
    Par Breakers18319.96%15.81%
    Bogey Avoidance17317.90%12.82%

    Kisner's best finishes

    • Kisner participated in 23 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 26.1%.
    • Last season Kisner's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot 8-under and finished 29th.
    • Kisner collected 37 points last season, placing 197th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-0.732-0.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-0.650-1.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.4140.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.105-1.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180-1.691-1.865

    Kisner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7274-70-74-73+33
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6873-73-72-71+56
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-75E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-66-79+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-71+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6470-66-77-69-62
    July 25-283M Open3369-71-69-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-70-1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2967-66-70-73-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC76-74+8--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-75-72+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

