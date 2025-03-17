Kevin Kisner betting profile: Valspar Championship
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Kevin Kisner enters play in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, trying for better results March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Kisner's average finish has been 29th, and his average score 4-under, over his last five appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Kisner missed the cut (with a score of 13-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Kisner's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|3/16/2023
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|3/17/2022
|33
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|4/29/2021
|MC
|68-74
|E
|3/21/2019
|24
|67-75-72-69
|-1
Kisner's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kisner has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Kisner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 8-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 280.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -1.186 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -1.865 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|181
|282.8
|280.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|176
|62.35%
|61.54%
|Putts Per Round
|152
|29.44
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|183
|19.96%
|15.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|17.90%
|12.82%
Kisner's best finishes
- Kisner participated in 23 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 26.1%.
- Last season Kisner's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot 8-under and finished 29th.
- Kisner collected 37 points last season, placing 197th in the FedExCup standings.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-0.732
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.650
|-1.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.414
|0.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.105
|-1.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-1.691
|-1.865
Kisner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|74-70-74-73
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|68
|73-73-72-71
|+5
|6
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-66-79
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|70-66-77-69
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|67-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-72
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
