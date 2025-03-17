Kevin Kisner betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five appearances, Kisner has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Kisner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 8-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 280.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -1.186 Strokes Gained: Putting.