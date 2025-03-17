PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Valspar Championship

    When he takes the course March 20-23, Keith Mitchell will aim to build upon his last performance at the Valspar Championship. In 2024, he shot 4-under and placed 17th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Mitchell's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score even-par, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished 17th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Mitchell's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20241767-70-66-77-4
    4/29/20216970-70-71-82+9

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Mitchell has an average finish of 30th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
    • Keith Mitchell has averaged 317.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell is averaging -0.561 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging 2.699 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.844, which ranks third on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (316.3 yards) ranks 16th, and his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell owns a -0.111 mark (119th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Mitchell's -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 102nd this season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranks 128th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance16316.3317.1
    Greens in Regulation %374.72%67.28%
    Putts Per Round12829.2029.3
    Par Breakers6527.22%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance710.56%10.80%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • Mitchell is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
    • As of now, Mitchell has collected 127 points, which ranks him 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he put up a 3.976 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Mitchell produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 42nd in the field with a mark of 1.453.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 0.936 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.642), which ranked 27th in the field.
    • Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 25th in the field.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.8442.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.1110.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.1060.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.033-0.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.8052.699

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-67-66-76+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-67-68-67-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1869-63-67-67-1848
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 25-283M Open4668-72-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1270-64-67-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1269-70-69-70-10--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship367-64-65-70-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-74+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC67-78+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3070-67-69-65-924
    January 16-19The American Express2166-68-68-71-1537
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3371-69-70-69-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2568-66-72-69-931
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4264-70-71-71-812
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

