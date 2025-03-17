Keith Mitchell betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five tournaments, Mitchell has an average finish of 30th.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.

Keith Mitchell has averaged 317.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Mitchell is averaging -0.561 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.