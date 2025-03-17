Keith Mitchell betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
When he takes the course March 20-23, Keith Mitchell will aim to build upon his last performance at the Valspar Championship. In 2024, he shot 4-under and placed 17th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Mitchell's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score even-par, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished 17th after posting a score of 4-under.
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Mitchell's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|4/29/2021
|69
|70-70-71-82
|+9
Mitchell's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Mitchell has an average finish of 30th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- Keith Mitchell has averaged 317.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging -0.561 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging 2.699 Strokes Gained: Total.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.844, which ranks third on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (316.3 yards) ranks 16th, and his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell owns a -0.111 mark (119th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Mitchell's -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 102nd this season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranks 128th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|316.3
|317.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|74.72%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.20
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|65
|27.22%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|10.56%
|10.80%
Mitchell's best finishes
- Mitchell is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
- As of now, Mitchell has collected 127 points, which ranks him 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he put up a 3.976 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Mitchell produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 42nd in the field with a mark of 1.453.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 0.936 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.642), which ranked 27th in the field.
- Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 25th in the field.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.844
|2.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.111
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.106
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.033
|-0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.805
|2.699
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|69-63-67-67
|-18
|48
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|12
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|67-64-65-70
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-67-69-65
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-68-71
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|71-69-70-69
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|68-66-72-69
|-9
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|42
|64-70-71-71
|-8
|12
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.