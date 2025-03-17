PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Cam Davis of Australia hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis hits the links March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2021.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over Davis' last two trips to the the Valspar Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Davis last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2021, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Davis' recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/29/2021MC74-72+4
    3/21/2019MC75-73+6

    Davis' recent performances

    • Davis has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Davis has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 17-under.
    • Off the tee, Cam Davis has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has an average of 1.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Davis is averaging 1.265 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.597, which ranks 170th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 147th, and his 55.5% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis ranks 51st on TOUR with a mark of 0.366.
    • On the greens, Davis' 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his 27.94 putts-per-round average ranks 10th. He has broken par 32.10% of the time (12th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147296.0297.3
    Greens in Regulation %5870.06%56.35%
    Putts Per Round1027.9427.7
    Par Breakers1232.10%26.19%
    Bogey Avoidance11315.43%15.08%

    Davis' best finishes

    • Davis has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times (42.9%).
    • Currently, Davis has 440 points, ranking him 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Davis' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of 0.150.
    • Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.945.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he posted a 7.057 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.544, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.611) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.597-2.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.3660.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.3771.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3991.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.5451.265

    Davis' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-71-68-67-637
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1269-72-73-75+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4970-74-70-67-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-69-72-77+421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-70-69-76+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5073-72-77-79+1313
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4865-71-69-70-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic168-66-66-70-18500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-66-66-70-1029
    July 25-283M Open1968-69-65-72-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4070-69-71-67-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship572-70-72-66-8385
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-78+11--
    January 2-5The Sentry1373-64-64-69-22105
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 16-19The American Express1869-67-67-69-1647
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am565-68-69-69-17288
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC77-74+7--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-80+12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

