Cam Davis betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Cam Davis of Australia hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Cam Davis hits the links March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2021.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over Davis' last two trips to the the Valspar Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Davis last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2021, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Davis' recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/29/2021
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|3/21/2019
|MC
|75-73
|+6
Davis' recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Davis has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 17-under.
- Off the tee, Cam Davis has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has an average of 1.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Davis is averaging 1.265 Strokes Gained: Total.
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.597, which ranks 170th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 147th, and his 55.5% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis ranks 51st on TOUR with a mark of 0.366.
- On the greens, Davis' 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his 27.94 putts-per-round average ranks 10th. He has broken par 32.10% of the time (12th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|296.0
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|70.06%
|56.35%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|27.94
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|12
|32.10%
|26.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|15.43%
|15.08%
Davis' best finishes
- Davis has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times (42.9%).
- Currently, Davis has 440 points, ranking him 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of 0.150.
- Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.945.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he posted a 7.057 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.544, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.611) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.597
|-2.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.366
|0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.377
|1.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.399
|1.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.545
|1.265
Davis' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-69-72-77
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-70-69-76
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|73-72-77-79
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|68-66-66-70
|-18
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|68-69-65-72
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-69-71-67
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|72-70-72-66
|-8
|385
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|13
|73-64-64-69
|-22
|105
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|18
|69-67-67-69
|-16
|47
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|5
|65-68-69-69
|-17
|288
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.