Cam Davis betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of 0.150.

Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.945.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he posted a 7.057 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

At The American Express in January 2025, Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.544, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 18th.