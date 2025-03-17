Kaito Onishi betting profile: Valspar Championship
Kaito Onishi enters play in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, seeking better results March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Puerto Rico Open.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Onishi is competing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Onishi's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Onishi has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Kaito Onishi has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Onishi has an average of 0.586 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Onishi is averaging -1.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Onishi's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|273.0
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|52.78%
|61.62%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|20.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|23.61%
|15.15%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Onishi's best finishes
- Onishi played one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
- Last season Onishi's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot 16-over and finished 77th in that event.
Onishi's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Onishi produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking 77th in the field at -9.221. In that event, he finished 77th.
- Onishi produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking 75th in the field with a mark of -7.305.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Onishi's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked 69th in the field with a mark of -2.756. He finished 77th in that event.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Onishi posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-2.175), which ranked 55th in the field.
- Onishi posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-21.456) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (which ranked him 77th in the field). In that event, he finished 77th.
Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.695
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Onishi's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|75-77-70-74
|+16
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-74
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.