Kaito Onishi betting profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Onishi produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking 77th in the field at -9.221. In that event, he finished 77th.

Onishi produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking 75th in the field with a mark of -7.305.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Onishi's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked 69th in the field with a mark of -2.756. He finished 77th in that event.

At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Onishi posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-2.175), which ranked 55th in the field.