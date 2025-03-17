Justin Thomas betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.494. He finished sixth in that tournament.

Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.037.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 4.368 mark ranked second in the field.

At The American Express in January 2025, Thomas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.879 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished second in that event.