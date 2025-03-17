Justin Thomas betting profile: Valspar Championship
Justin Thomas will appear March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 33rd in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting 2-under at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Thomas' average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In 2024, Thomas finished 64th (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Thomas' recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|3/16/2023
|10
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|3/17/2022
|3
|66-66-66-70
|-16
|4/29/2021
|13
|69-71-67-70
|-7
Thomas' recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
- Thomas has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- Justin Thomas has averaged 309.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas is averaging -1.390 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging 3.918 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 this season (91st on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 64th, while his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas sports a 0.902 average that ranks 10th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 71.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas' -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, while he averages 28.29 putts per round (34th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|305.3
|309.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|71.06%
|53.89%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.29
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|3
|34.03%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|13.89%
|15.00%
Thomas' best finishes
- Thomas has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 100%.
- With 617 points, Thomas currently sits 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.494. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.037.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 4.368 mark ranked second in the field.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Thomas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.879 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.654) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.048
|0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.902
|3.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.263
|1.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.063
|-1.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.149
|3.918
Thomas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-67-67-68
|-13
|191
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|71-77-74-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-63-65-66
|-18
|263
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|62
|62-72-71-71
|-4
|4
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|68-78-67-77
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|67-70-71-67
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-72-74-68
|+2
|66
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-69-70-65
|-14
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|66-64-65-66
|-19
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|66-67-66-71
|-18
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|26
|71-71-68-63
|-19
|38
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|2
|67-64-68-66
|-23
|300
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|66-70-74-71
|-7
|13
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|92
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|73-71-69-69
|-6
|152
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-70-74-76
|+3
|23
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|33
|78-62-73-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.