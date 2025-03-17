PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Thomas betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Justin Thomas will appear March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 33rd in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting 2-under at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Thomas at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Thomas' average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In 2024, Thomas finished 64th (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Thomas' recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20246468-69-79-71+3
    3/16/20231069-70-72-70-3
    3/17/2022366-66-66-70-16
    4/29/20211369-71-67-70-7

    Thomas' recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
    • Thomas has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Justin Thomas has averaged 309.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas is averaging -1.390 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging 3.918 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Thomas .

    Thomas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 this season (91st on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 64th, while his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas sports a 0.902 average that ranks 10th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 71.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thomas' -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, while he averages 28.29 putts per round (34th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64305.3309.2
    Greens in Regulation %4471.06%53.89%
    Putts Per Round3428.2928.7
    Par Breakers334.03%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance6313.89%15.00%

    Thomas' best finishes

    • Thomas has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 100%.
    • With 617 points, Thomas currently sits 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.494. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.037.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 4.368 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Thomas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.879 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.654) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).

    Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0480.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.9023.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.2631.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.063-1.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.1493.918

    Thomas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-69-79-71+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage569-68-68-65-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2168-71-73-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-67-67-68-13191
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3371-77-74-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship568-63-65-66-18263
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6262-72-71-71-44
    July 18-20The Open Championship3168-78-67-77+629
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3067-70-71-67-5106
    August 22-25BMW Championship3976-72-74-68+266
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1466-69-70-65-140
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP266-64-65-66-19--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge366-67-66-71-18--
    January 2-5The Sentry2671-71-68-63-1938
    January 16-19The American Express267-64-68-66-23300
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4866-70-74-71-713
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open666-68-70-65-1592
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational973-71-69-69-6152
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-70-74-76+323
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship3378-62-73-73-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

