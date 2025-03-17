Jordan Spieth betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Jordan Spieth hits the links March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) after a 59th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his last tournament.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Spieth's average finish has been third, and his average score 8-under, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In 2024, Spieth missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Spieth's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|3/16/2023
|3
|67-70-69-70
|-8
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Spieth has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth is averaging 1.023 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of 2.056 in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.500 last season, which ranked 15th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranked 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spieth ranked 138th on TOUR with a mark of -0.204.
- On the greens, Spieth's -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 101st last season, and his 28.61 putts-per-round average ranked 45th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|306.9
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|65.87%
|55.86%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.61
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|136
|23.02%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|15.56%
|12.65%
Spieth's best finishes
- Spieth last season participated in 22 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Spieth's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he shot 16-under and finished fourth.
- Spieth's 782 points last season placed him 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Spieth produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 5.199.
- Spieth put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 18th in the field at 4.005. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.926), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.500
|0.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.204
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.024
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.006
|1.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.265
|2.056
Spieth's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|70-67-69-72
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|69-71-76-70
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|69-69-67-73
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|71-67-71-72
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|72-71-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-63-70
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-74-74-70
|+5
|63
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|68
|68-75-74-72
|+9
|13
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|69
|70-72-79-67
|E
|6
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|4
|68-65-67-68
|-16
|123
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-70-67-68
|-14
|78
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|59
|70-71-73-78
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.