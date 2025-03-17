PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jordan Spieth hits the links March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) after a 59th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Spieth's average finish has been third, and his average score 8-under, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In 2024, Spieth missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Spieth's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC69-74+1
    3/16/2023367-70-69-70-8

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Spieth has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth is averaging 1.023 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of 2.056 in his past five tournaments.
    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.500 last season, which ranked 15th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranked 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spieth ranked 138th on TOUR with a mark of -0.204.
    • On the greens, Spieth's -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 101st last season, and his 28.61 putts-per-round average ranked 45th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43306.9302.9
    Greens in Regulation %13065.87%55.86%
    Putts Per Round4528.6129.5
    Par Breakers13623.02%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance13715.56%12.65%

    Spieth's best finishes

    • Spieth last season participated in 22 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Spieth's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he shot 16-under and finished fourth.
    • Spieth's 782 points last season placed him 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Spieth produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 5.199.
    • Spieth put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 18th in the field at 4.005. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.926), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5000.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.2040.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.024-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0061.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2652.056

    Spieth's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1073-68-72-69-668
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3970-67-69-72-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2969-71-76-70+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship4369-69-67-73-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3771-67-71-72+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4172-71-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2669-67-63-70-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2571-74-74-70+563
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6868-75-74-72+913
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6970-72-79-67E6
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open468-65-67-68-16123
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC76-74+6--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-70-67-68-1478
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship5970-71-73-78+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

