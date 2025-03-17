Jordan Spieth betting profile: Valspar Championship

Spieth has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Spieth has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.

Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Spieth is averaging 1.023 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.