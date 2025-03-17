John Pak betting profile: Valspar Championship
John Pak looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club when he tees off in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, for the 2025 Valspar Championship .
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Pak's first time competing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Pak's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Pak has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Pak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, John Pak has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Pak is averaging -1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Pak is averaging -2.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pak's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pak's best finishes
- Pak played one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
Pak's best Strokes Gained performances
Pak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.492
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-76
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|67-78-74-75
|+6
|5
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|68-67-68-69
|-12
|44
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
