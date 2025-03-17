John Pak betting profile: Valspar Championship

Over his last five appearances, Pak has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Pak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, John Pak has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Pak is averaging -1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting.