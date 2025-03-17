PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    After he placed 49th in this tournament in 2024, Joel Dahmen has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, March 20-23.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship, Dahmen has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of even-par.
    • Dahmen finished 49th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Dahmen's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20244972-70-70-72E
    3/16/20236173-69-73-74+5
    3/17/20223968-69-70-72-5
    3/21/20193066-72-76-70E

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Dahmen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of 4.233 in his past five tournaments.
    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.292, which ranks 49th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 97th, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 11th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.841, while he ranks 65th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.88%.
    • On the greens, Dahmen's 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 68th this season, while he averages 28.95 putts per round (103rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97302.5301.5
    Greens in Regulation %6569.88%54.32%
    Putts Per Round10328.9529.4
    Par Breakers8526.32%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance11715.50%13.27%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Dahmen has not won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
    • Currently, Dahmen ranks 63rd in the FedExCup standings with 184 points.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 17th in the field at 2.158.
    • Dahmen put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fifth in the field at 5.720. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance this season was in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.553. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.659, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2921.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.8413.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.379-1.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.2100.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.9644.233

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1067-65-69-70-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-64-68-76-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-70-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6471-64-73-72E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5067-72-76-70-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4067-67-69-70-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenW/D76+5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-68-66-70-5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-67-68-68-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3573-68-70-64-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC64-71-73-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open969-72-70-75-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld668-69-65-65-1795
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3268-66-68-72-1021
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship5476-66-74-75+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

