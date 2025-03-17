Joel Dahmen betting profile: Valspar Championship

Dahmen has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Dahmen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.

In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting.