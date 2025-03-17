Joel Dahmen betting profile: Valspar Championship
After he placed 49th in this tournament in 2024, Joel Dahmen has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, March 20-23.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship, Dahmen has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of even-par.
- Dahmen finished 49th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2024).
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Dahmen's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|3/16/2023
|61
|73-69-73-74
|+5
|3/17/2022
|39
|68-69-70-72
|-5
|3/21/2019
|30
|66-72-76-70
|E
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Dahmen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of 4.233 in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.292, which ranks 49th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 97th, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 11th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.841, while he ranks 65th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.88%.
- On the greens, Dahmen's 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 68th this season, while he averages 28.95 putts per round (103rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|302.5
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|65
|69.88%
|54.32%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|28.95
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|85
|26.32%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|15.50%
|13.27%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Dahmen has not won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
- Currently, Dahmen ranks 63rd in the FedExCup standings with 184 points.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 17th in the field at 2.158.
- Dahmen put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fifth in the field at 5.720. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance this season was in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.553. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.659, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.292
|1.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.841
|3.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.379
|-1.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.210
|0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.964
|4.233
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|71-64-73-72
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|67-72-76-70
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-68-66-70
|-5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|73-68-70-64
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|64-71-73
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-72-70-75
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|6
|68-69-65-65
|-17
|95
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|21
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|76-66-74-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
