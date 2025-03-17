Joe Highsmith betting profile: Valspar Championship
Joe Highsmith hits the links March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 20th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship his last time in competition.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Highsmith missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Highsmith's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|75-76
|+9
Highsmith's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Highsmith has finished first once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Highsmith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Joe Highsmith has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging 2.020 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Highsmith is averaging 3.580 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.181 this season, which ranks 69th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith ranks 56th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.338. Additionally, he ranks 70th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.72%.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 94th on TOUR, while he ranks 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15. He has broken par 30.28% of the time (23rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|299.6
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|69.72%
|52.43%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.15
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|23
|30.28%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|15.56%
|11.46%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith has played eight tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned .
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Currently, Highsmith sits 18th in the FedExCup standings with 548 points.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.960 (he finished first in that event).
- Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 3.803.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 0.927 mark ranked 28th in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.956, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.181
|1.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.338
|1.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.412
|-1.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.033
|2.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.139
|3.580
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|12
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-68-68-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-68-62-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-72-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|71-66-68-65
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|66
|75-64-65-76
|-8
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|68-68-68-68
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-72-64-64
|-19
|500
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|20
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.