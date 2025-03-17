Joe Highsmith betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.960 (he finished first in that event).

Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 3.803.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 0.927 mark ranked 28th in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.956, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.