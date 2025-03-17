PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith hits the links March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 20th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Highsmith missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Highsmith's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC75-76+9

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Highsmith has finished first once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • Joe Highsmith has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging 2.020 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Highsmith is averaging 3.580 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.181 this season, which ranks 69th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith ranks 56th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.338. Additionally, he ranks 70th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.72%.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 94th on TOUR, while he ranks 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15. He has broken par 30.28% of the time (23rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117299.6300.5
    Greens in Regulation %7069.72%52.43%
    Putts Per Round12429.1529.0
    Par Breakers2330.28%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance12015.56%11.46%

    Highsmith's best finishes

    • Highsmith has played eight tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned .
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • Currently, Highsmith sits 18th in the FedExCup standings with 548 points.

    Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.960 (he finished first in that event).
    • Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 3.803.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 0.927 mark ranked 28th in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.956, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1811.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.3381.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.412-1.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.0332.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.1393.580

    Highsmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-71-72-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5771-64-73-74-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open4468-72-70-68-612
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-68-68-73-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5570-68-70-70-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship666-68-62-71-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1665-72-68-65-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship568-68-65-68-19--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1171-66-68-65-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 16-19The American Express6675-64-65-76-84
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1768-68-68-68-1244
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-72-64-64-19500
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship2069-72-73-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

