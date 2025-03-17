Jesper Svensson betting profile: Valspar Championship
In his most recent competition at THE PLAYERS Championship, Jesper Svensson finished the weekend at even-par, good for a 42nd-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 seeking a higher finish.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Svensson's first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Svensson has an average finish of 47th.
- Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
- Jesper Svensson has averaged 320.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging -0.083 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 0.952 in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.461 this season (27th on TOUR). His average driving distance (316.3 yards) ranks 16th, while his 53.8% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 88th on TOUR with a mark of 0.111.
- On the greens, Svensson's 0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 30th this season, and his 28.29 putts-per-round average ranks 34th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|316.3
|320.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|68.52%
|54.01%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.29
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|6
|33.60%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|179
|18.78%
|15.74%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson has taken part in seven tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- Svensson, who has 97 points, currently sits 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a 5.342 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.677. He finished 63rd in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.699 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.322, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025. That ranked 10th in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.461
|1.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.111
|1.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.210
|-1.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.456
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.819
|0.952
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-71-72-68
|-5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-67-70-65
|-9
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+11
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-75
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|63
|70-70-73-68
|-3
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|49
|68-66-72-71
|-7
|8
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|64-67-72-71
|-10
|21
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|72-70-72-74
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
