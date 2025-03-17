Jesper Svensson betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a 5.342 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 49th in that event.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.677. He finished 63rd in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.699 (he finished 10th in that tournament).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.322, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.