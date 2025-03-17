PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Valspar Championship

    In his most recent competition at THE PLAYERS Championship, Jesper Svensson finished the weekend at even-par, good for a 42nd-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 seeking a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • This is Svensson's first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Svensson has an average finish of 47th.
    • Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
    • Jesper Svensson has averaged 320.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging -0.083 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 0.952 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.461 this season (27th on TOUR). His average driving distance (316.3 yards) ranks 16th, while his 53.8% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 88th on TOUR with a mark of 0.111.
    • On the greens, Svensson's 0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 30th this season, and his 28.29 putts-per-round average ranks 34th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance16316.3320.0
    Greens in Regulation %9668.52%54.01%
    Putts Per Round3428.2929.3
    Par Breakers633.60%27.47%
    Bogey Avoidance17918.78%15.74%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson has taken part in seven tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
    • Svensson, who has 97 points, currently sits 104th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a 5.342 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.677. He finished 63rd in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.699 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.322, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4611.773
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.1111.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.210-1.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.456-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.8190.952

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 16-19PGA Championship5368-71-72-68-5--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3469-67-70-65-9--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC72-81+11--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1067-67-68-66-1264
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC68-67-75-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6370-70-73-68-34
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld4968-66-72-71-78
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3264-67-72-71-1021
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship4272-70-72-74E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

