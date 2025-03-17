Jake Knapp betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Jake Knapp enters the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 after a 12th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his most recent competition.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Knapp is playing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Knapp has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jake Knapp has averaged 314.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has an average of 1.304 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging 4.639 Strokes Gained: Total.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.270 (148th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.3 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp ranks 37th on TOUR with a mark of 0.414.
- On the greens, Knapp has registered a 0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR, while he ranks 89th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84. He has broken par 29.21% of the time (33rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|308.3
|314.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|69.53%
|57.22%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.84
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|33
|29.21%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.01%
|11.11%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp has not won any of the nine tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 88.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- As of now, Knapp has collected 244 points, which ranks him 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.410 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.726 (he finished 25th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best effort this season was in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.295. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.144, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
- Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.270
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.414
|3.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|-0.032
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.358
|1.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.469
|4.639
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-70-64-71
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|71-68-81
|+7
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|70-75-71-70
|+6
|14
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|69-71-73-72
|+3
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|56
|72-73-70-71
|-6
|10
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-71-65
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|71-73-71-74
|+1
|21
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|65-72-70-72
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|67-71-72-68
|-6
|11
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|71-71-74-69
|-3
|56
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|67-72-68-66
|-11
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|6
|59-70-68-72
|-15
|92
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|12
|69-68-72-73
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.