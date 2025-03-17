Jake Knapp betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.410 mark ranked fifth in the field.

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.726 (he finished 25th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best effort this season was in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.295. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.144, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.