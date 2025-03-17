PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Jake Knapp enters the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 after a 12th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Knapp is playing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Knapp has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Jake Knapp has averaged 314.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has an average of 1.304 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging 4.639 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Knapp .

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.270 (148th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.3 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp ranks 37th on TOUR with a mark of 0.414.
    • On the greens, Knapp has registered a 0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR, while he ranks 89th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84. He has broken par 29.21% of the time (33rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance48308.3314.8
    Greens in Regulation %7869.53%57.22%
    Putts Per Round8928.8428.9
    Par Breakers3329.21%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.01%11.11%

    Knapp's best finishes

    • Knapp has not won any of the nine tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 88.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • As of now, Knapp has collected 244 points, which ranks him 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.410 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.726 (he finished 25th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best effort this season was in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.295. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.144, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
    • Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.2700.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.4143.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green101-0.032-0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.3581.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.4694.639

    Knapp's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5574-76-78-73+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6274-70-69-71E8
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson864-64-67-70-1985
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-75-71-76+99
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-70-64-71-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-65-70-74-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-68-70-96
    July 25-283M OpenW/D71-68-81+7--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6770-75-71-70+614
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6869-71-73-72+3--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational158-66-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry5672-73-70-71-610
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-71-65-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3271-73-71-74+121
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3365-72-70-72-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4467-71-72-68-611
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1771-71-74-69-356
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld2567-72-68-66-1131
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches659-70-68-72-1592
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship1269-68-72-73-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW