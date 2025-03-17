Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Bridgeman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The American Express, ranking 21st in the field at 1.201. In that tournament, he finished 21st.

Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 20th in the field at 3.508. In that event, he finished 34th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.707 mark ranked in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Bridgeman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.032, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.