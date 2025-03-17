Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Valspar Championship
In his last time out at THE PLAYERS Championship, Jacob Bridgeman carded a 50th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Valspar Championship looking for a better finish.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Bridgeman has entered the Valspar Championship once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Bridgeman's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|75-72
|+5
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 1.575 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bridgeman is averaging 3.864 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 (93rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.3 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman has a 0.126 average that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 64.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, and his 28.14 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|297.3
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|153
|64.90%
|50.62%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.14
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|48
|27.78%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.65%
|12.96%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times.
- As of now, Bridgeman has accumulated 379 points, which ranks him 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bridgeman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The American Express, ranking 21st in the field at 1.201. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 20th in the field at 3.508. In that event, he finished 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.707 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Bridgeman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.032, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.041
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.126
|0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.338
|1.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.624
|1.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.128
|3.864
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|63-70-72-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|68-64-67-70
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-66-69-70
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|69-69-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-70-66-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|70-69-66-68
|-15
|37
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|71-68-68-68
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|245
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|15
|75-73-69-68
|-3
|80
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|50
|69-69-76-75
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
