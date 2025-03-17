PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last time out at THE PLAYERS Championship, Jacob Bridgeman carded a 50th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Valspar Championship looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Bridgeman has entered the Valspar Championship once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Bridgeman's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC75-72+5

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 1.575 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Bridgeman is averaging 3.864 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bridgeman .

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 (93rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.3 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman has a 0.126 average that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 64.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, and his 28.14 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136297.3300.4
    Greens in Regulation %15364.90%50.62%
    Putts Per Round2228.1428.4
    Par Breakers4827.78%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance8814.65%12.96%

    Bridgeman's best finishes

    • Bridgeman hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut five times.
    • As of now, Bridgeman has accumulated 379 points, which ranks him 34th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bridgeman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The American Express, ranking 21st in the field at 1.201. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 20th in the field at 3.508. In that event, he finished 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.707 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Bridgeman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.032, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0410.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.1260.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.3381.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.6241.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.1283.864

    Bridgeman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2171-69-65-69-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-69-70-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-14116
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4670-68-70-70-66
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1469-68-68-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-69-71-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-73-2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-5--
    July 25-283M Open1963-70-72-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1268-64-67-70-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC69-79+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-66-69-70-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4668-67-68-72-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1469-69-67-68-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-70-66-69-11--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC74-75+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2170-69-66-68-1537
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3471-68-68-68-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches268-68-67-64-17245
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1575-73-69-68-380
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship5069-69-76-75+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

