Jackson Suber betting profile: Valspar Championship
Jackson Suber looks to perform better in the 2025 Valspar Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2022 when he missed the cut.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Suber has entered the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 2-over and missing the cut.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Suber's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/17/2022
|MC
|70-74
|+2
Suber's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Suber has an average finish of 49th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Suber has an average finishing position of 49th in his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jackson Suber has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Suber is averaging -0.177 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Suber is averaging 1.978 Strokes Gained: Total.
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.306 (152nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.1 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suber has a 1.118 mark (first on TOUR).
- On the greens, Suber's 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 61st on TOUR this season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranks 83rd. He has broken par 26.47% of the time (83rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|306.1
|310.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|66.99%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.82
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|83
|26.47%
|22.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|14.05%
|13.33%
Suber's best finishes
- Although Suber has not won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- As of now, Suber has collected 106 points, which ranks him 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Suber's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Suber's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.770.
- Suber's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.058.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suber's best effort this season was at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.476 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Suber recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.619 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Suber posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.306
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.118
|2.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.024
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.279
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.115
|1.978
Suber's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|73
|69-73-81-75
|+18
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|66-70-66-65
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|65-77-71
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|73-69-75-77
|+6
|5
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|42
|69-66-70-71
|-8
|12
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
