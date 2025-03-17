Jackson Suber betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Suber's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.770.

Suber's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.058.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suber's best effort this season was at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.476 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Suber recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.619 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.