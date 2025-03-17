PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Jackson Suber looks to perform better in the 2025 Valspar Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2022 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Suber at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Suber has entered the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 2-over and missing the cut.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Suber's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/17/2022MC70-74+2

    Suber's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Suber has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jackson Suber has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Suber is averaging -0.177 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Suber is averaging 1.978 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Suber .

    Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suber owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.306 (152nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.1 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suber has a 1.118 mark (first on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Suber's 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 61st on TOUR this season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranks 83rd. He has broken par 26.47% of the time (83rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59306.1310.9
    Greens in Regulation %12666.99%59.26%
    Putts Per Round8328.8229.6
    Par Breakers8326.47%22.59%
    Bogey Avoidance6714.05%13.33%

    Suber's best finishes

    • Although Suber has not won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • As of now, Suber has collected 106 points, which ranks him 99th in the FedExCup standings.

    Suber's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Suber's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.770.
    • Suber's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.058.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suber's best effort this season was at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.476 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Suber recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.619 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Suber posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.

    Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.306-0.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.1182.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.0240.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.279-0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.1151.978

    Suber's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 13-16U.S. Open7369-73-81-75+18--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii666-70-66-65-1389
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC65-77-71-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5673-69-75-77+65
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4269-66-70-71-812
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

